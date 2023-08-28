Global Quantum Dots (QD) Market Size Growing by 23.3%, 2023 Provides In Depth Detailed Analysis of the Industry, With Current Trends, Growth for Forecast Period 2031

U.S (New York)-Global Quantum Dots (QD) Market Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

Global quantum dots (QD) market will reach $ 36,308.9 million by 2031, growing by 23.3% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing demand for quantum dots in display devices, advancing features of quantum dots, and the diverse applications of quantum dots in various industries. Highlighted with 65 tables and 88 figures, this 173-page report Global Quantum Dots (QD) Market 2021-2031 by Offering (QD Products, QD Materials), Production Technology, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global quantum dots (QD) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify quantum dots (QD) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Production Technology, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

3M Company

Crystalplex Corporation

Innolume GmbH

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Nanoco Group Plc

Nanoco Technologies Ltd.

NanoPhotonica Inc.

Nanosys Inc.

Navillum Nanotechnologies, Inc.

NN-LABS LLC

Ocean Nanotech LLC

Osram Licht AG

QD Laser, Inc.

Quantum Material Corporation

Quantum Solutions LLC

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

UbiQD, Inc.

Based on Offering,

QD Products

o QD Displays

? QD LCDs/QDEFs (Quantum Dot Enhancement Films)

? QD Color Filters

? Self-Emitting QD TVs/True QLEDs

o QD Medical Devices

o QD Photodetectors/QD Sensors

o QD Lasers

o QD Lighting (LED) Solutions

o Batteries and Energy Storage Systems

o QD Solar Cells

o QD Transistors

o QD Chips and Tags

QD Materials

o Cadmium-Based QD (Cadmium Selenide, Cadmium Sulphide and Cadmium Telluride)

o Cadmium-Free QD (Indium Arsenide, Silicon, Graphene, Lead Sulphide and Perovskite Quantum Dots)

Based on Production Technology

Colloidal Synthesis

Plasma Synthesis

Fabrication

o Lithography

o Electron-Beam Lithography

o Soft Lithography

o Stencil Lithography

o Nanolithography

o Photopatternable Array

Bio-Molecular Self-Assembly

Viral Assembly

Electrochemical Assembly

Bulk Manufacturing

By Industry Vertical.

Consumer Electronics

Corporate

Retail

Telecommunication

Healthcare and Medical

o Biological Imaging

o Cellular Labelling

o DNA Labelling

o QD-Based Cancer Diagnosis

Military and Defense

Manufacturing

Automotive and Transportation

Agriculture

Other Verticals

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE?Saudi Arabia? South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

