Global Waste Paper Recycling Market  Report Cover Market Size, Top Manufacturers, Growth Rate, Estimate and Forecast 2023-2029

Global Waste Paper Recycling Market reached a value of US$ 43.51 Bn. in 2022. The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The market is expected to reach a value of US$ 60.42 Bn. by 2029.

Global Waste Paper Recycling Market Report Overview:

The aim of MMR’s Global Waste Paper Recycling Market report is to assist clients in making informed business decisions. This involves identifying areas that require improvement, recognizing already successful sectors, and aiding newcomers in navigating and establishing a competitive presence. Additionally, the report sheds light on the existing challenges within the Global Waste Paper Recycling market, thereby increasing market players’ awareness of potential hurdles.

Global Waste Paper Recycling Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of trends, forecasts, and monetary aspects within the Global Waste Paper Recycling industry. It delves into a detailed examination of segments and sub-segments within both global and regional Global Waste Paper Recycling markets. Employing a bottom-up approach, the report provides a nuanced understanding of Global Waste Paper Recycling market size estimations.

The Global Waste Paper Recycling Market report encompasses essential details of key market participants and new entrants, including services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. It presents demand projections, market trends, and in-depth exploration of micro and macro factors that drive and constrain Global Waste Paper Recycling market growth. The report integrates qualitative and quantitative methods, employing research tools such as SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces to analyze the Global Waste Paper Recycling market. This comprehensive analysis identifies significant upcoming developments poised to impact Global Waste Paper Recycling market demand throughout the forecast period.

Global Waste Paper Recycling Market Dynamics

There is a discernible increase in focus. According to 70% of poll participants, awareness of how human activity affects the climate and how environmental deterioration threatens humanity has increased since COVID-19. Recycling reduces the need for raw materials during production, and recycled items are frequently produced with less water and energy than virgin materials. Recycling also reduces air and water pollution, scattering, and creates new business and employment opportunities.

Global Waste Paper Recycling Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Global Waste Paper Recycling market report is segmented into following regions:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Global Waste Paper Recycling Market Segmentation:

Corrugated cardboard, newspapers, magazines, white office paper, and mixed paper are the market’s type-based divisions. By 2029, the segment with the biggest revenue share is anticipated to be corrugated cardboard. Between each sheet of this thick cardboard is a layer of wavy fiber. Because of the additional layer, it is stronger and a great option for shipping or packing boxes. Over 81% of times, corrugated cardboard gets recycled. You can recycle cardboard in any size, shape, or color.

Wrapping paper, printing and writing paper, and others make up the Waste Paper Recycling Market by Application. By 2029, the wrapping paper market sector is anticipated to account for 48.5% of total market revenue. Starting with paper generated from wood pulp in particular mills, wrapping paper is created. While Kraft wrapping, which is frequently used in grocery store bags, is created from unbleached pulp, the pulp used to make gift wrap is primarily made from softwood trees. These facts suggest that this market sector would provide profitable growth for waste paper recycling.

The Waste Paper Recycling Market is divided into Direct Channel and Distribution Channel based on Sales Channel. By 2029, the Distribution Channel segment is anticipated to account for 72.5% of the market’s total revenue. The management of waste is known as waste management. Reverse logistics, which makes use of By recycling, reusing, and reducing the amount of resources that customers typically consume, reverse logistics helps organizations become more ecologically friendly. The main factors influencing the growth of this market are the use of plastic water bottles, composites, wet separation, and eco-brick construction.



1. Waste Paper Recycling Market Size, by Type (2022-2029)

• Corrugated Cardboard

• Newspapers

• Magazines

• White Office Paper

• Mixed Paper

2. Waste Paper Recycling Market Size, by Application (2022-2029)

• Wrapping paper

• Printing and Writing Paper

• Others

3. Waste Paper Recycling Market Size, by Sales Channel (2022-2029)

• Direct Channel

• Distribution Channel

Global Waste Paper Recycling Market Key Players:

1. Cascades Recovery

2. Global Waste Recyclers Ltd

3. Hanna Paper

4. Heinzel Holding GmbH

5. Republic Services, Inc.

6. International Paper

7. Perlen Papier AG

8. Sonoco Products Company

9. ST Paper Resources PTE LTD

10.WASCO

11.Huanjia Group

12.Shandong Century Sunshine

13.Northern International

14.China Recycling Development

15.Tianjin Wuchan

Key Offerings:

A detailed Market Overview

Market Share, Size, and Forecast by Revenue|2023-2029

Market Dynamics- Growth drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and key trends

Market Segmentation- A detailed analysis of each segment and their segments

Competitive Landscape – Leading key players and other prominent key players.

