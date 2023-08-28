Green & Bio based Solvents Market Industry Outlook, Size, Growth Factors, and Forecast 2029

Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market Report Overview:

Maximize Market Research has published an intelligence report entitled Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market, which includes Manufacturers, Regions, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2029 that is the complete creation of meticulous primary and secondary research. The report thoroughly covers the analysis of insights in view of the Green & Bio-Based Solvents market along with its ever-changing patterns, industry environment, and all dominant aspects of the market.

The green & bio-based solvents market demand was valued 3489.88 Kilo Tons in 2022 and is expected to reach 4686 Kilo Tons by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.3% during a forecast period.

Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market Scope and Research Methodology

The Global Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market report equips readers with essential statistics and analytical insights to attain a comprehensive understanding of various facets, including market size, share, growth trends, demand dynamics, top players, industry overview, opportunities, value cycles, end-users, technologies, types, and applications. Moreover, the report delves into micro-market opportunities, enabling stakeholders to make informed investment decisions. It also offers an in-depth examination of the competitive landscape and the product portfolios of key players.

Through qualitative and quantitative data presented in the Green & Bio-Based Solvents market report, decision-makers can discern which market segments and regions are poised for higher growth rates. The report further encompasses the competitive scenario among key industry players and identifies emerging trends within the Green & Bio-Based Solvents market.

Maximize Market Research’s reports feature PESTLE analysis, aiding clients in shaping their business strategies. The analysis covers political factors like taxation, environmental regulations, and tariffs, which governments consider to influence the Green & Bio-Based Solvents market. Economic factors, including interest rates, exchange rates, inflation, wage rates, and minimum wages, are explored to analyze economic performance determinants impacting the Green & Bio-Based Solvents market. Legal factors help unravel the effects of environmental considerations on the Green & Bio-Based Solvents market.

Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market Segmentation:

by Product

Methyl Soyate

Ethyl Lactate

Bio-alcohols

D-limonene

Bio-glycols

Bio-diols

Esters

Other

by Application

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Adhesives & Coatings

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Printing inks

Others

With almost 43% of the market share in 2022, the paints and coatings sector was the most rapidly growing application segment. The market expansion in the paints and coatings industry has been driven by concerns about increased consumer awareness of eco-friendly products and expanding construction development. The market will experience various growth opportunities during the anticipated period due to factors of bio-based goods such as low corrosivity, biodegradability, toxicological and environmental safety, high solvency power, and water miscibility that are luring vendors to invest in the market.

Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market Key Players:

1. LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V

2. Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc

3. Huntsman International LLC

4. Archer Daniels Midland Company

5. Cremer Oleo Gmbh & Co Kg

6. Florida Chemical Company

7. Florachem Corporation

8. Cargill Inc.rporated.

9. Myriant Corporation

10.Vertec Biosolvents

11.Gemtek Products

12.DowDuPont

13.BioAmber Inc

14.Bio Brands LLC

15.Merck KGaA

16.Galactic

17.Gevo Inc

18.Solvay

19.Corbion

20.BASF SE

21.Novvi

22.Licella

23.Genomatica

24.Avantium

Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market Regional Analysis:

In 2021, the Green & Bio-Based Solvents Region asserted its dominance over the Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market and is anticipated to experience substantial expansion throughout the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to governmental initiatives and regulatory measures within the sector, propelling the progress of the Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market in this region. The Green & Bio-Based Solvents market report encompasses the geographical landscape of the market, offering insights into its size, share, and also delves into a comprehensive exploration of the business network structure, available opportunities, and recent news updates.

