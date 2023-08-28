Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Deep Dive into Consumer Behavior: The Significance of Ethnography Techniques

The most recent analysis from Report Ocean, titled “Exploration of Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Trends and Projections from 2023 to 2031,” highlights a robust surge in the industry with promising prospects for both investors and stakeholders. The comprehensive report provides an intricate assessment of the market, encompassing a wide array of factors influencing its growth trajectory.

Recent scrutiny of the “ Greenhouse Irrigation System Market” is encapsulated in an astute market research dossier, segmenting it based on geographical Regions, Countries, Companies, and various other pertinent Segments. The landscape is currently being shaped by prominent Key Players who have adeptly employed diverse strategies to bolster their market presence and augment their market share globally. This report stands as an invaluable reservoir of insights for stakeholders and other entities operating within the market, poised to offer a competitive edge to fulfill their business requisites.

The global greenhouse irrigation system market size was US$ 1.07 billion in 2021. The global greenhouse irrigation system market is forecast to grow to US$ 2.3 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The greenhouse irrigation market is constantly growing because it increases crop production without causing harm. Moreover, the end results are better than those grown naturally. Apart from that, the benefits of this irrigation process, such as reduced labor costs, land usage, and water usage, will fuel the growth of the global greenhouse irrigation system market during the study period.

The rising demand for better irrigation systems will also benefit the global greenhouse irrigation system market during the forecast period.

Natural resource depletion and environmental degradation are two factors that limit cultivation. Growing environmental concerns motivate farmers to prioritize sustainable farming practices such as natural resource conservation. Thus, it will also drive the greenhouse irrigation system market forward.

The rising demand to improve crop nutrition and protection, as well as to expand the market for greenhouse irrigation systems. Apart from that, the greenhouse irrigation system market may witness several growth opportunities due to growing technological advancements, such as vertical farms with intelligent designs to maximize yields and reduce waste.

On the contrary, the high cost associated with the greenhouse irrigation system market may limit the growth of the overall market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak amplified the demand for food majorly in developing economies. Moreover, people started adopting urban farming methods in order to cater to the rising food demands. Thus, it has been opportunistic for the greenhouse irrigation system market. However, the high cost associated with the greenhouse irrigation system restricted the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The global greenhouse irrigation system market in the Asia Pacific is forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the presence of various highly populated countries like China, India, and Japan. In addition to that, high-end product consumption across these countries will be opportunistic for the greenhouse irrigation system market. Authorities throughout the region recognize the importance of policy initiatives to promote protected cultivation.

Some of the most notable government initiatives include low-interest loans and incentives for the installation of modern and advanced micro-irrigation systems. In addition to that, growing technological advancements in various agricultural applications, lowering labor levels, consolidating farms, increasing population, and rising demand for high productivity will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific greenhouse irrigation system market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

 The Toro Company

 Netafim Ltd

 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

 Nelson Irrigation

 Lindsay Corporation

 Rain Bird Corporation

 Valmont Industries, Inc.

 Rivulis Irrigation

 EPC Industries Limited

 Irritec S.p. A

 Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global greenhouse irrigation system market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, and Region.

By Type

 Drip Irrigation

 Micro Sprinkler Irrigation

 Boom Irrigation

By End-User

 Vegetables

 Flowers & Ornamentals

 Fruit Plants

 Nursery Crops

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2017, 2020

Base year  2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

