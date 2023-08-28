Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation, Analysis, Future Plans and Forecast 2029

Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market overview

As per market research, the total Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to grow at a high rate. The report includes the growth drivers, major restraints, upcoming challenges and prevailing opportunities in the global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market. The region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the dynamics and Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market size has been provided in the report.

Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The research examines the most significant trends within the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market and their potential impacts on new business investments and industry growth. Market trends influence various factors like new technologies, regulations, government investments, emerging applications, international market entry, and other industry dynamics. This study presents a comprehensive analysis of these trends to assist clients in formulating strategies to enhance their presence in the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market.

Maximize Market Research delivers exclusive key statistics, facts, insights, trends, and a competitive landscape overview within this specialized field. The current state of the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market is thoroughly analyzed, and projections are made up to 2029. The study is expected to encompass company profiles, covering aspects such as capacity, production, pricing, costs, revenue, and contact details for global leading Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market manufacturers.

Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Regional Insights

The report includes a detailed analysis of all the regions and their countries mentioned below:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation

by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

The market is divided into three categories: service, software, and hardware, depending on the component. The hardware segment is anticipated to experience the most growth among these, with a CAGR of 52.4 percent throughout the course of the survey. The segment additionally addresses the greatest share of the market due to the requirement to establish the fundamental AI framework.

by Application

Robot-Assisted Surgery

Virtual Nursing Assistant

Dosage Error Reduction

Clinical Trial

Preliminary Diagnosis

Automated Image Diagnosis

Robot-Assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistants, Dosage Error Reduction, Clinical Trials, Preliminary Diagnosis, and Automated Image Diagnosis are the market segments based on Application. Robot-assisted surgery has obtained the highest share of the market since it ensures precision and accuracy in complex procedures. However, the category for programmed picture demonstrations has significant growth potential and is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR of 52.5% throughout the anticipated period.

by End-user

Hospital & Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Laboratories

The market is divided into academic and research labs, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, and hospitals and diagnostic centres based on the end-user. The end-user for a significant portion of AI executions is anticipated to be medical facilities and academic institutions. As a result, the segment discoveries demonstrate its enormous size and rapid expansion, with a CAGR of 52.7% during the anticipated term.

Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Key Players include:

1. DEEP GENOMICS

2. Next IT Corp

3. General Vision

4. Google

5. NVIDIA Corporation

6. IBM Watson Health

7. Intel Corporation

8. Koninklijke Philips N.V

9. GENERAL ELECTRIC

10.Stryker

11.Microsoft Corporation

12.CloudMedx Inc

Key Questions answered in the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Report are:

What is Healthcare Artificial Intelligence?

What is the expected CAGR of the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market during the forecast period?

What is the expected Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market size by 2029?

What factors are affecting the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market growth?

Which region held the largest share of the global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Healthcare Artificial Intelligence?

Who are the leading players in Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market?

Key Offerings:

A detailed Analysis of the Market Overview

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Route of administration, Application, Facility of use and Region and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

