Hepatitis C Testing Market Size, Trends, Latest Techniques, Key Segments And Geography Forecasts Till 2031

The global hepatitis c testing market revenue was around US$ 1.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 2.8 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The global hepatitis c testing market revenue was around US$ 1.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 2.8 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Hepatitis C is a viral illness that can result in significant liver damage by inflaming the liver. Contaminated blood can spread the hepatitis C virus (HCV). Tests for viral load, genotyping, and antibodies can all be used to identify it. It is becoming more common due to an increase in blood donations and transfusions.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

-Rising hepatitis C rates and technical developments in testing is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

-Rising hepatitis C testing demand, new products being introduced, approvals of products, and the presence of important players. Such factors propel market expansion.

-A rise in the number of blood banks and diagnostic facilities may drive market growth.

-The rise in hospitals, an increase in the availability of healthcare facilities worldwide, and rising healthcare spending. Thus, all these factors contribute to market growth.

-Increased government attempts to provide better healthcare facilities fuel the market.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 had a negative impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, the supply chain and reduced blood donations. During the pandemic, the whole healthcare sector has concentrated on COVID-19-related life-saving procedures. Therefore, the pandemic has had a serious adverse effect on the market for hepatitis C diagnostics. However, it is anticipated that under post-pandemic circumstances, government attempts to develop safer healthcare facilities and increase the donation of blood rate for the treatment of cases with blood plasma will become more prominent.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market in terms of shares. Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the region’s advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of prominent players. Thus, these factors boost the market expansion in the region.

However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience significant growth due to an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, advancements in the healthcare system, and the region’s large population.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global hepatitis C testing market are:

-Molbio Diagnostics Pvt Ltd

-Bio-Rad laboratories Inc

-PerkinElmer

-Qiagen N.V.

-Cosara Diagnostics Pvt Ltd

-Abbott Laboratories

-Trivitron Healthcare

-Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd

-Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

-Illumina Inc

-Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global hepatitis C testing market segmentation focuses on Technique, Test, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Technique

-Immunoassay

-PCR

o Real time PCR

o Other PCR

-Other techniques

Segmentation based on Test

-Antibody test

-Genotype tests

-Viral load test

Segmentation based on End User

-Hospital and diagnostic laboratory

-Blood banks

-End users

-Others

Segmentation based on Region

-North America

-The U.S.

-Canada

-Mexico

-Europe

-Western Europe

-The UK

-Germany

-France

-Italy

-Spain

-Rest of Western Europe

-Eastern Europe

-Poland

-Russia

-Rest of Europe

-Asia Pacific

-China

-India

-Japan

-Australia & New Zealand

-ASEAN

-Rest of Asia Pacific

-Middle East & Africa (MEA)

-UAE

-Saudi Arabia

-South Africa

-Rest of MEA

-South America

-Brazil

-Argentina

-Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Hepatitis C Testing Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Hepatitis C Testing market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Hepatitis C Testing Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Hepatitis C Testing market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

