Home Rehabilitation Products Market Size, Trends, Latest Techniques, Key Segments And Geography Forecasts Till 2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Home Rehabilitation Products. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Home Rehabilitation Products study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Home Rehabilitation Products.

The global home rehabilitation products market revenue was around US$ 22.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 43.8 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Home rehabilitation products are utilized by patients to improve or restore lost or deficient neurocognitive function. Rehabilitation programs help patients maintain, regain, and improve their mobility and physical strength in home care settings. Rehabilitation programs help people with disabilities by improving, maintaining, and regaining their mobility and physical strength.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

-A rise in the aging population and an increase in chronic illnesses may drive the market growth.

-The rise in chronic illnesses, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and respiratory and cardiovascular diseases that require ongoing and routine monitoring, will accelerate market expansion.

-Engineering and material improvements for manual wheelchairs are anticipated to drive the market for home rehabilitation products.

-Lack of government measures to offer subsidies and raise awareness of home therapy for long-term patients. Thus, this factor limits the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the market. However, during the first several months of the pandemic, the market suffered from the disruption of the supply chain caused by trade and shutdown restrictions. However, limits on vital medical supplies like wheelchairs and medical equipment were eventually implemented, which led to a rise in demand and a decrease in supply.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market in terms of the highest revenue. This is attributed due to the high rate of population growth among those 65 and older, who need more care and treatment under supervision, Additionally, the rise in chronic non-communicable disorders and Mexico’s healthcare infrastructure develops. Such factors boost the market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global home rehabilitation products market are:

-RehabCare

-Active Medical and Rehabilitation Services Pvt Ltd

-Handicare Group AB

-Colfax Corp

-Ekso Bionics Holdings

-Medline Industries

-Drive DeVilbiss International

-DJO Global

-Stryker Corporation

-Performance Health

-Dynatronics Corp

-Arjo

-Baxter International

-ergoline GmbH

-Invacare Corporation

-Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global home rehabilitation products market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Patient Type, End User and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

-Wheelchairs

-General aids

-Body support device

-Positioning device

-Others

Segmentation based on Patient Type

-Adult

-Pediatric

Segmentation based on End User

-Hospitals

-Long term care centers

-Outpatient centers

-Medical research institutes

-Others

Segmentation based on Region

-North America

-The U.S.

-Canada

-Mexico

-Europe

-Western Europe

-The UK

-Germany

-France

-Italy

-Spain

-Rest of Western Europe

-Eastern Europe

-Poland

-Russia

-Rest of Europe

-Asia Pacific

-China

-India

-Japan

-Australia & New Zealand

-ASEAN

-Rest of Asia Pacific

-Middle East & Africa (MEA)

-UAE

-Saudi Arabia

-South Africa

-Rest of MEA

-South America

-Brazil

-Argentina

-Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Home Rehabilitation Products Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Home Rehabilitation Products market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Home Rehabilitation Products Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Home Rehabilitation Products market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

Continue….

