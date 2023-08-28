Human Identification Market Development, Key Opportunities and Analysis of Key Players to 2029

Human Identification Market size was valued at US$ 1.73 Bn. in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% through 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 4.18 Bn.

Human Identification Market Overview

The report provides a detailed analysis that is required to make strategic planning for Human Identification market growth. The report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamics influencing the market with Human Identification key players in the industry.

Human Identification Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The primary objective of the Human Identification Market report is to provide insights into historical, current, and future market scenarios. The report presents a comprehensive overview of Global demand, revenue generation, sales, and income within the Human Identification market landscape. By delineating distinct segments, the report aims to provide clients with the tools to understand common growth factors across the Human Identification industry. Additionally, it empowers businesses to chart their own courses by identifying variations among key application domains within the intended market.

Thorough examination of these segments offers investors a clear understanding of the Human Identification market, encompassing elements like drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report also includes a thorough analysis of key players in the Human Identification sector, covering market leaders, newcomers, and followers. This evaluative analysis delves into historical trends, revenue patterns, capacity insights, cost structures, and major drivers that influence the Human Identification market.

Human Identification Market Regional Insights

The study assesses North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Africa, and the Middle East across both regional and country-specific dimensions. Within the Human Identification market report, a comprehensive exploration of these regional markets is conducted, aiming to unveil pertinent regional trends, limitations, and potential opportunities.

Human Identification Market Segmentation

by Product & Service

Instruments

Assay Kits and Reagents

Software and Services

by Application

Forensic Applications

Paternity Testing

Other Applications

by Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Nucleic Acid Purification and Extraction

Capillary Electrophoresis

Rapid DNA Analysis

Others

Human Identification Market Key Players

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. Qiagen N.V.

3. Promega Corporation

4. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

5. General Electric Company (Ge Healthcare)

6. Illumina Inc.

7. LGC Limited

8. NMS Labs Inc.

9. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

10. Eurofins Scientific

11. Hamilton Company

12. Integenx Inc.

13. Siemens Healthcare GmbH

14. Abbott

15. Cytiva

16. Verogen, Inc.

17. PerkinElmer Inc.

20. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

21. Tecan Trading AG

