Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market 2023 Explosive Factors of Revenue by Industry Statistics

The global Huntington?s disease treatment market revenue was around US$ 316.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 708.2 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Huntington’s disease is an uncommon genetic illness that causes the progressive death of brain nerve cells. Huntington’s illness frequently results in cognitive, mobility, and psychological disorders. It has a considerable impact on a person’s functional capacities. It usually starts while someone is in their 30s or 40s. No approved medications can change the course of the condition for patients with this disease.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– Rise in prevalence and increased demand for cutting-edge drugs to manage the disease’s symptoms. Such, these factors propel the market growth.

– Clinical trials and a robust medication pipeline are two market trends for treating Huntington’s disease that is anticipated to drive market expansion.

– Various R&D projects for disease-modifying medications represent a significant opportunity for key players in the market.

– Post-complicated medication development is anticipated to impede market expansion.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the market. A significant number of clinics and hospitals around the world underwent restructuring to expand hospital capacity for patients diagnosed. A potential backlog in non-essential procedures developed due to the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, production, and delivery of critical medical supplies slowed down and halted. Limited access to medical care and a staffing crisis in the healthcare industry impacted the market.

However, the healthcare system concentrated on the cases of Huntington’s disease people still require comprehensive care because this disease is a degenerative disorder. Additionally, a stronger preference for home treatment versus hospital rehab was seen. As a result, these all factors slowed down the demand.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market in terms of shares. This is attributed due to improvements in Huntington’s disease treatment technology, a rise in R&D spending, and the presence of an important and effective healthcare infrastructure in this region.

However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience significant growth in the market. Due to an increase in patients, a growing healthcare infrastructure, and an increase in regional investment projects. All these factors propel the market in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global Huntington?s disease treatment market are:

– Medesis Pharma SA

– SOM Biotech

– Neurocrine Biosciences

– Dr. Reddy?s Laboratories Ltd

– Prilenia Therapeutics

– PTC Therapeutics

– Lupin

– Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

– Vaccinex

– Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

– Bausch Health Companies Inc

– AOP Health

– Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

– Annexon Biosciences

– Novartis AG

– uniQure

– Mitochon Pharmaceuticals

– Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global Huntington?s disease treatment market segmentation focuses on Drug Type, Age, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Drug Type

– Approved drugs

o Tetrabenazine

o Deutetrabenazine

– Off-label drugs

Segmentation based on Age

– Below 50 years

– Above 50 years

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

– Hospital pharmacies

– Drug store and retail pharmacies

– Online pharmacies

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Western Europe

– The UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Western Europe

– Eastern Europe

– Poland

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

– South America

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Rest of South America

