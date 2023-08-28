Ibuprofen Market Set for Explosive Growth | BASF, BIOCAUSE, Reyoung Pharmaceutical

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Ibuprofen market to witness a CAGR of 2.4% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Ibuprofen Market Breakdown by Application (Headache, Dental Pain, Menstrual Cramps, Muscle Aches, Arthritis, Others) by Type (Tablet, Capsule, Suspension, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Ibuprofen market size is estimated to increase by USD 20.7 Million at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 90 Million.

The ibuprofen market refers to the global industry involved in the production, distribution, and sale of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) called ibuprofen. Ibuprofen is a medication commonly used for the relief of pain, fever, and inflammation, and is available over-the-counter and through prescription.

Ibuprofen market – Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the Tablet segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the Increasing Adoption of Painkillers in Acute Pain Conditions.

Ibuprofen market – Competition Analysis

The global Ibuprofen market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are BASF SE. (Germany), BIOCAUSE Inc. (China), Reyoung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (China), Xi’an Tian Guangyuan Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Anhui Medipharm Co., Ltd. (China), Wuhan Xing Yun Nv Hai Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Wuhan Kaimubuke Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Hebei Lvyang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited., SI Group, Inc. (United States), Rochem International Inc (United States), IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (India), Wellona Pharma (India), Taj Pharma (India), Elite Pharma Private Limited (India).

Ibuprofen market – Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific will provide maximum growth opportunities in Ibuprofen market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by Adoption of Ibuprofens with minimized cardiovascular side effects.

What key data is demonstrated in this Ibuprofen market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Ibuprofen market between 2023 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size of the Ibuprofen market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle Eastand Africa; further broken down by major country within region.

Thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Ibuprofen market players



Some Extracts from Table of Content

– Overview of Ibuprofen Market

– Market dynamics

Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges

– Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry

– Ibuprofen Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)

– Ibuprofen Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)

– Ibuprofen Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)

– Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)

– Ibuprofen Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)

– Competitive Situation and Trends

– Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)

– Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution

– Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category

– Ibuprofen Cost Analysis

– Marketing Strategy Analysis

– Research Conclusions

