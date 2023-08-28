India 5G Market Latest Trends, Industry Growth Rate, Future Dynamics, and Innovative Strategies from 2023 to 2031

Astute Analytica published most recent research report offers a thorough analysis of the Global India 5G Market for the anticipated period of 2023–2031.

According to the report, the Indian 5G market was valued at USD 7,065 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1,78,546.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 43.8% during the forecast period.

The market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants.

The study report provides an overview of the global India 5G Market. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and a variety of market concerns. This section is dependent on the study’s scope and report guidelines. The key market players are described in detail in the research based on their market share, markets served, products, applications, geographical growth, and other characteristics.

Key Players

Airspan Networks

AT&T, Inc.

Bharti Airtel Ltd.

BT Group plc

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CommScope Inc.

Reliance Jio

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

NTT

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Vodafone Group

ZTE Corporation

Other Prominent Players

The study also includes a list of the global market tactics used in relation to the industry’s present and future conditions. The research opens with a succinct presentation and analysis of the India 5G Market, which covers the market’s current structure, trends, key players, product type, application, and geography.

Segmentation Outline

By Component

Hardware Base Station Standalone Non- Standalone 5G Antenna Advanced Antenna System (AAS) Beamforming MIMO (Multiple-Input and Multiple-Output) 5G Macro Cells 5G Small Cells 5G mm-wave Routers Switches Firewall Others

Software Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Network Exposure Function (NEF) Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Fog Computing (FC) Others

Services Consulting Implementation & Integration Support & Maintenance Training & Education



By Connectivity

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB)

Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communication (URLLC)

Massive Machine Type Communication (MMTC)

By Application

Industrial Automation

Monitoring & Tracking

Enhanced Video Streaming

AR & VR

Smart Surveillance

Remote Surgical Operations

Low-Latency Communication

V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Communication

Real-Time Analytics

Fixed Wireless Services

Others

By Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Energy and Utility

Public/ Smart City or Smart Building

Agriculture

Government and Public Safety

Supply Chain and Logistics

Gaming and AR/VR

Retail & E-Commerce

Education

Others

With the product pricing, demand, gross margin, and supply of the market, this study offers a thorough grasp of market value. The report’s section on the competition landscape gives readers a thorough understanding of the market share analysis of the top competitors in the sector. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

