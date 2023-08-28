India Hair Care Products Market Revenue Growth Predictions 2023 Show Exceptional Promise for the Future

Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for India Hair Care Products Market that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2030) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2030.

The hair care products market in India was valued at INR 224.76 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach INR 384.19 Billion by 2024, thus expanding at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~9.35% during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND38

Hair care has emerged as an integral part of the average Indians beauty regime, of late. Access to international beauty trends led to the rapid evolution of the hair care market in India.

Market insights:

Increasing pollution levels have raised problems like hair fall, dandruff and premature greying of hair. Therefore, besides using essential hair care products like shampoo, hair oil and conditioner, people are spending on revitalizing serum, medicinal oil, and other such products to address hair-related problems.

Market segment insights:

Product type-wise segmentation: Based on product type, the hair care market is segmented into hair oils, shampoo, hair colorants, hair styling products and conditioners. As of 2018, the hair oil products segment held the largest share (42%) in terms revenue, followed by shampoo and hair colorants segments. Hair oil being the most affordable and widely used hair care product in India, comprised the largest market share.

Product benefit-wise segmentation:

Based on the benefits obtained from the hair care products, the market is segmented into hair nourishment/maintenance, hair problem solving and hair styling/conditioning products. In 2018, the product segment offering nourishment/maintenance held the largest share (~47%) in terms of revenue. This segment is further categorized into products that cover up grey hair, fights hair fall and dandruff, and repair dry and damaged hair. In 2018, the segment of hair care products for covering up grey hair held the largest market share (~42%) in terms of revenue.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND38

Key growth drivers of the market:

Owing to pollution and increasing amount of work stress, Indians are facing serious hair-related problems. Therefore to nourish their hair, besides using primary hair care products like hair oils, shampoos, and conditioners, consumers are demanding hair care products like hair serums, hair nourishing oils, nourshing shampoo, and hair protectants, which is driving the growth of the market.

Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have exposed Indians to global hair care trends. Influenced by celebrities, people are increasingly investing in hair styling products like hair wax and hair gel, besides coloring, straightening or perming of the hair. This, as a result, is facilitating the growth of the hair care products market in India.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

The hair care products market in India consists of players who do not adhere to the quality standards for the products and services they offer. Also, counterfeit hair care products are available at a lower price than the original ones, thereby attracting price-sensitive Indian consumers. However, fake products fail to live up to the expectations of consumers in terms of quality, hampering their loyalty to the original branded products. Consumer also tend to switch brands if similar products are available at affordable prices. Allergic reactions to certain chemicals, ineffectiveness of a product and lack of availability are among other reasons that might impel Indians to switch brands. These factors hinder the growth of the market players which poses challenge towards the expansion of the market.

Companies covered:

Bajaj Consumer Care Limited

Dabur India Limited

Emami Limited

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Marico Limited

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health care Limited

CavinKare Private Limited

L’Oréal India Private Limited

The Himalaya Drug Company

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND38

Some Questions Answered in the India Hair Care Products Market Report:

What is the projected size of the India Hair Care Products market in 2030, and what growth rate is expected?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the India Hair Care Products industry?

What are the major market trends that are affecting the expansion of the India Hair Care Products market?

What obstacles must be overcome in order to achieve sustained growth in the India Hair Care Products market?

What opportunities and threats do vendors in the India Hair Care Products market face?

What are the raw materials and manufacturing equipment used in the production of India Hair Care Products Market, and what is the manufacturing process?

What are the different types and applications of India Hair Care Products Market, and what is the market share of each type and application?

What factors, such as trends, challenges, and risk factors, are currently shaping the growth of the India Hair Care Products market?

What factors are driving the growth of the India Hair Care Products market in the top regions worldwide?

Who are the major players in the India Hair Care Products market, and what strategies are they employing to succeed?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are influencing the expansion of the India Hair Care Products market?

What are the main findings of a five forces analysis of the India Hair Care Products market?

Here are the key highlights of the report:

Comprehensive assessments of the market share for Invisible Braces, conducted at both country and regional levels.

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, identifying key trends within the industry.

Thorough examination of market trends, encompassing product and technology advancements, drivers and barriers, and an analysis based on PORTER’s five forces.

Strategic recommendations tailored for crucial business segments, leveraging market forecasts.

Guidance provided for new market entrants, assisting them in navigating the industry landscape.

Market forecasts encompassing all pertinent segments, sub-segments, and regional markets.

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND38

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/