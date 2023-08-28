India Male Grooming Products Market Top Industries Set to Dominate by 2031 An Overview

Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for India Male Grooming Products Market that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2030) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2030.

The male grooming market in India was valued at INR 140.50 Billion in 2018, and is expected to reach INR 319.82 Billion by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~15.14%, during the forecast period (2018-2024).

Of late, the male population of India have become much conscious of their appearance and seldom do they shy away from indulging in personal care products, spa and rejuvenation services. This trend is mostly observed in men belonging to the age group of 25-40 years. FMCG giants are launching gender specific products to cater to the increasing demand for male grooming products.

Market insights:

Beard growth oils, cologne soaps, face washes, beard combs, deodorants, talcs and perfumes are some of the major male grooming products available in the market.

The increasing influence of social media and rise in disposable income among the urban working men of the country are the key factors that are fueling the growth of the market in the country. Around 177 new male grooming products have been launched by FMCG giants, as well as start-up companies to capture the untapped male grooming market in India between the marketing year March 2018 and March 2019.

Retail stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets and e-commerce websites are the major distribution channels for male grooming products. During the 2019-2024 period, online distribution channels/e-commerce websites are expected to witness steady growth, owing to the rising popularity of the e-commerce market in India. Start-ups which are entering the male grooming products market, like Beardo and Bombay Shaving Company, sell their products through e-commerce platforms to reach out to a larger consumer base.

Market segment insights:

Based on product type, the male grooming products market is segmented into face care, body care and hair care products. As of 2018, the face care products segment held the largest market share (~53%) in terms of market revenue, followed by body care products (~41%) and hair care products (~6%). The face care products segment for men was valued at INR 74.47 Bn in 2018 and it is expected to reach INR 136.69 Bn by 2024. Major players in the face care products market for men are Nivea Men, Emamis Fair and Handsome, and Garnier Men.

Key growth drivers of the market:

The traditional idea of masculinity conforming to physical appearances has undergone considerable changes and men have become conscious about how they look. As a result, demand for products like moisturizers, whitening creams, anti-aging creams, sunscreens, body lotions and other products for men has picked up.

Increased penetration of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp have exposed men, both in urban and rural areas, to global fashion trends, thereby increasing the demand for male grooming products like beard oil, hair gel, and hair masque.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

In India, the male grooming products market is dominated by a few major players like Emami, Gillette, and L’Oréal, offering products at higher prices. Such high price ranges affect the adoption of male grooming products on a large scale, especially by the middle class and lower middle-class population of the country. This is likely to impede the growth of the male grooming products market in India.

Consumers in semi-rural and rural areas are hardly aware of niche and premium male grooming products such as beard oil, beard wax, moisturizers, whitening creams, face wash, body wash, face scrubs, exfoliators, sunscreen lotion, and serum, among others. The market in rural and semi-rural areas remains unpenetrated, since men using grooming products are still considered a taboo, which presents a major challenge for market growth.

Competition analysis:

Some of the major players operating in the male grooming products market in India are Emami Limited, Gillette India Limited and Godrej Consumer Products Limited. In 2018, Procter & Gamble held the largest market share (~20%), followed by HUL (~8%) and Malhotra Group (~6%).

Companies covered:

Emami Limited

Gillette India Limited

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Marico Limited

Himalaya Drug Company Private Limited

LOreal India Private Limited

Mcnroe Consumer Products Private Limited

Nivea India Private Limited

Vi-John India Group

Happily Unmarried Private Limited

Helios Lifestyle Private Limited

Zed Lifestyle Private Limited

