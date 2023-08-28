Indian FMCG Market Trends, Growth Factors, Size, Segmentation and Forecast to 2029

Indian FMCG Market size was valued at US$ 110 Bn. in 2020 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% through 2021 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ 615.87 Bn.

Indian FMCG Market Report Scope and Research Methodology:

The Global Indian FMCG Market report, published by Maximize Market Research, is the culmination of comprehensive research that encompasses both primary and secondary data. This data has been meticulously gathered and extensively analyzed. The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights aimed at guiding decision-makers in identifying pivotal market segments and the driving variables behind market growth. The market size estimation was conducted using a bottom-up approach.

The report features a SWOT analysis, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats pertinent to key players in the Indian FMCG Market industry. Furthermore, a PESTLE analysis is included, facilitating the formulation of strategies for investors in the Indian FMCG Market industry. This analysis takes into consideration various dimensions: political variables, which predict the governmental impact on the Indian FMCG Market during the forecast period; economic variables, which assess the performance drivers influencing the Indian FMCG Market ‘s economic landscape; and legal factors, which take into account environmental concerns and their influence on the Indian FMCG Market ‘s surroundings.

Indian FMCG Market Dynamics:

When we talk about FMCG, the first thought that lingers in our mind are products that are consumed on a daily basis. The increasing disposal income in rural India and low penetration level in rural market are propelling the Indian FMCG sector at an accelerating speed.

The focus on agriculture, MSMEs, education, healthcare, infrastructure and tax rebate under the Union Budget 2019-2027 is expected to directly impact the FMCG sector. These initiatives are expected to increase the disposable income of the common people, especially in the rural area, which will be beneficial for the sector.

The FMCG sector is a vital contributor to India’s GDP, being the fourth largest sector in the economy it creates employment for more than 3 Mn people. Its main elements are household care, personal care and food and beverages. The phenomenal growth of the FMCG industry especially in the tier II and tire III cities in India is mostly due to the improvement in the standard of living of the people of such cities and the rise in the level of disposable income.

Indian FMCG Market Regional Insights:

The Indian FMCG Market report includes a detailed analysis of market size, dynamics and market share in regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Indian FMCG Market Segmentation:

by Product

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Household & Personal Care

• Consumer Electronics

• Others

by Demographics

• Urban

• Rural

by Sales channel

• Online

• Offline

Indian FMCG Market Key Players:

• Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

• Nestlé India

• Cadbury India

• ITC (Indian Tobacco Company)

• Asian Paints (India)

• Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care

• AMUL

• Dabur India

• Britannia Industries

• Marico Industries

• Colgate Palmolive

• PepsiCo

• Unilever

• AB InBev

• Coca-Cola

Key Questions answered in the Indian FMCG Market Report are:

What is the expected CAGR of the Indian FMCG Market during the forecast period?

What is the expected Indian FMCG Market size by the end of the forecast period?

What are the Indian FMCG Market segments?

Which segment in the Indian FMCG Market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period?

Which factors are majorly driving the Indian FMCG Market growth?

Which factors are restraining the Indian FMCG Market growth?

Which are the prominent players in the Indian FMCG Market ?

Which region dominated the global Indian FMCG Market in 2022?

Which regional market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by segments with their sub-segments and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective

Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player

Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

