Inflight Catering Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Forecast 2023-2028

How Big is The Inflight Catering Market?

The global inflight catering market size reached US$ 12.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.96% during 2023-2028.

Inflight catering is a specialized service that provides passengers with meals, beverages, and other culinary offerings during air travel. It is a crucial component of the airline industry, ensuring that passengers have a satisfying and enjoyable dining experience while onboard. Inflight catering goes beyond the provision of meals. It encompasses menu planning, food preparation, packaging, and delivery logistics. It aims to deliver high-quality meals that meet the unique requirements and preferences of airline passengers, considering factors such as dietary restrictions, cultural preferences, and airline branding. It is vital in enhancing the overall passenger experience, contributing to customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Inflight Catering Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing global air travel industry and the rising focus of airlines on enhancing their service offerings represent the key factor driving the market growth. Moreover, passengers now expect a wider range of food options, including healthy and vegetarian choices and meals catering to specific dietary requirements. In line with this, airlines and inflight caterers offering diverse menus and customized meal options are positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, airlines and caterers prioritizing environmentally friendly packaging, reducing food waste, and sourcing locally produced and sustainable ingredients due to growing awareness of environmental issues and the desire to minimize the carbon footprint of air travel has catalyzed the market growth. Additionally, numerous technological advancements, including digital solutions and data analytics to streamline operations, improve menu planning, and enhance the overall efficiency of the catering process, are propelling market growth. Other factors, including a growing number of health-conscious travelers, inflating consumer disposable incomes, and the introduction of premium meal plans by airline companies and catering services, are also anticipated to drive the market growth.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

AAS Catering Co. Ltd

Abby’s Catering

Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd. (Cathay Pacific Airways)

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

Emirates Flight Catering (The Emirates Group)

Flying Food Group

Gategroup

Jetfinity, KLM Catering Services Schiphol

LSG Sky Chefs (Lufthansa AG)

Sats Ltd. (Singapore Airlines)

Saudi Airlines Catering and Universal Weather and Aviation Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, food type, flight service type and aircraft seating class.

Breakup by Food Type:

Meals

Bakery and Confectionary

Beverages

Others

Breakup by Flight Service Type:

Full-Service Carriers

Low-Cost Carriers

Breakup by Aircraft Seating Class:

Economy Class

Business Class

First Class

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

