Internet Advertising Market Share, Analysis Report Trends By Types, Applications and Forecast 2031

The benefits of internet advertising include easy global coverage, affordable prices, 24/7 advertising, and ability to target a very specific segment of people. The extensive adoption of smartphones, emergence of high-speed internet, proliferation of social media, rise in advertising spends on digital media across various industries, and increase in popularity of streaming platforms are the major factors that drive the market. In addition, the growing interest of business owners for online advertising due to COVID-19 to increase brand awareness and to gain competitive advantage fuels the market growth. However, rise in adoption of ad-blockers to avoid online advertising hinders the market growth to some extent. On the contrary, emergence of advertising automation is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth. In addition, rise in adoption of identity-based pay-per-click marketing by businesses to achieve greater success in their marketing is expected to be opportunistic for the growth of the internet advertising market during the forecast period.

Internet advertising is a process of marketing or promoting a business or brand and its products or services over the internet to obtain website traffic as well as to deliver and target the marketing messages to exact customers. An important aspect of internet advertising is the quick promotion of product information with no geographical boundary limits. Various types of internet advertising are banner ads, social networking ads, email advertising, search engine results pages, online classified ads, pop-ups, and contextual ads.

The internet advertising market is segmented on the basis of type, platform, organization size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of type, it is categorized into search engine advertising/search engine marketing, display advertising, mobile advertising, social media advertising, video advertising, online classifieds ads, and others. Based on platform, it is classified into mobile; laptop, desktop, & tablets; and others. As per the enterprise size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is divided automotive, healthcare, media & entertainment, BFSI, education, retail & consumer goods, transport & tourism, IT & telecom, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The study provides in-depth analysis of the internet advertising market along with current trends and future estimations to explain imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the internet advertising market is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the internet advertising market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key market players

– Alibaba Group Holding Limited

– Google LLC

– Baidu, Inc.

– Amazon.com, Inc.

– International Business Machines Corporation

– Facebook, Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation

– Twitter Inc.

– Verizon Communications Inc.

– Hulu LLC.

Key market segments

By Platform Type

– Mobile

– Laptop, Desktop, & Tablets

– Others

By Ad Format

– Search Engine Advertising/Search Engine Marketing

– Display Advertising

– Mobile Advertising

– Social Media Advertising

– Video Advertising

– Online Classifieds Ads

– Others

By Pricing/Revenue Model

– Cost Per Thousand (CPM)/Cost-Per-Mille (CPM)

– Performance Based Advertising

– Hybrid

– Others

By Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

– Automotive

– Healthcare

– Media & Entertainment

– BFSI

– Education

– Retail & Consumer Goods

– Transport & Tourism

– IT & Telecom

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

