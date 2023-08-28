It Outsourcing Market Size 2023: Global Share, Industry Trends And Statistics Report, 2028

Industry Overview of IT Outsourcing Market

Information technology (IT) outsourcing refers to the practice of hiring external service providers and vendors to manage and deliver IT-related tasks, functions, and services. It enables businesses to leverage the expertise, resources, and specialized skills of external IT professionals. It encompasses a wide range of services, including software development, application maintenance, infrastructure management, help desk support, cybersecurity, and cloud computing. It assists organizations in focusing on core competencies, streamlining operations, reducing costs, and accessing cutting-edge technologies. Besides this, as it aids in supporting uninterrupted workflow and enhancing operational efficiency, the demand for IT outsourcing is increasing globally.

How Big Is the IT Outsourcing Market?

The global IT outsourcing market size reached US$ 550.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 720.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.48% during 2023-2028.

Don’t Miss Out: Secure Your Competitive Edge by Downloading a Sample Report Copy Today: https://www.imarcgroup.com/it-outsourcing-market/requestsample

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The increasing globalization of businesses and the ongoing trend of remote work represent one of the key factors driving the market. Companies can collaborate with outsourcing providers located in different regions, accessing talent from around the world and benefiting from round-the-clock support and service delivery. Additionally, outsourcing offers cost savings by eliminating the need for internal investments in IT infrastructure, software, and talent acquisition. Apart from this, there is a rise in digital transformation initiatives, cloud computing adoption, and the need for cybersecurity solutions, which are contributing to market growth. Moreover, the shift towards agile software development methodologies and the adoption of DevOps practices are positively influencing the IT outsourcing market.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Service Model:

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End User:

BFSI

Healthcare

Media and Telecommunications

Retail and E-commerce

Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

The Major Players in the market are Accenture plc, Capgemini SE, Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Company, Fujitsu Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Specialist Computer Centres (SCC) and Wipro Limited.

Just Released: Our Latest Market Research Report is Now Available. Explore the Table of Contents (TOC) & List of Figures to Gain Insights into the Industry: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5860&flag=C

Related Posts:

https://expertseoinfo.com/packaged-food-market-future-scope-with-market-emerging-opportunities-2023-2028/

https://researchgroup77.mystrikingly.com/blog/hdpe-pipes-market-quantitative-qualitative-and-growth-factors-analysis-by-2028

https://sites.google.com/view/researchgroup77/hdep-pipes-market-report-2023-2028

https://eyeball.blog/read-blog/26802_hdpe-pipes-market-empowering-businesses-through-smart-solutions-2028.html

https://researchgroup77.mystrikingly.com/blog/cold-chain-tracking-and-monitoring-market-size-to-reach-us-11-0-billion-by-2028

https://sites.google.com/view/researchgroup77/cold-chain-tracking-and-monitoring-market-report-2023-2028

About US

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800