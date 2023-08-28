Laboratory Filtration Market Size, Share, Growth, Forecast & Analysis 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has released a report titled “Laboratory Filtration Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“. According to the report, The global laboratory filtration market size reached US$ 3.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during 2023-2028.
Laboratory filtration refers to the process of separating solids from liquids or gases by depositing them on a filter media. It is performed using a variety of filters, such as membrane, syringe, and vacuum filters. At present, it finds extensive application in drug discovery and development, virus removal, microbial analysis, research laboratories, and water purification treatment plans across the globe.
Laboratory Filtration Market Trends and Drivers:
Laboratory filtration is utilized in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for clarifying liquid products and separating liquids from solids. Besides this, the leading manufacturers are focusing on introducing cost-effective filtration solutions for researchers and laboratories to expand their overall reach. This, along with the introduction of sophisticated filtration methods for ultra-purification,is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the escalating demand for high throughput filtration products during down streaming processes, and the increasing utilization of analytical instruments, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- 3M Company
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Cantel Medical Corp.
- Danaher Corporation
- GE Healthcare Inc.
- GEA Group
- MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG
- MANN + HUMMEL Group
- Sartorius AG
- Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
- Sterlitech Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Filtration Accessories
- Filter Funnels
- Filter Holders
- Filter Flasks
- Filter Dispensers
- Cartridges
- Filter Housings
- Seals
- Vacuum Pumps
- Others
- Filtration Media
- Glass Microfiber Filter Papers
- Cellulose Filter Papers
- Membrane Filters
- Quartz Filter Papers
- Syringeless Filters
- Syringe Filters
- Filtration Microplates
- Capsule Filters
- Others
- Filtration Assemblies
Breakup by Technique:
- Microfiltration
- Ultrafiltration
- Reverse Osmosis
- Vacuum Filtration
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
- Others
Market Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
