Latin America 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Innovations Driving Growth in Future 2023-2031

Report Ocean has recently released a survey report focusing on the global Latin America 3D Printing in Healthcare Market. This research provides essential insights into growth strategies, business opportunities, emerging trends, innovations, and the competitive landscape in 2022. The report also includes a geographical outlook, encompassing North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The value of the 3D printing in healthcare market in Latin America is expected to reach a value of USD 1.97 Billion by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.82% during 2018-2023.

The key players are Stratasys Ltd., Renishaw and Materialise.

3D printing can be defined as the process of building three-dimensional solid objects from digital designs. The creation of 3D printed objects is done using various additive processes. The additive process involves laying down successive layers of a material until the desired object is created. Each of these layers can be visualized as a thinly sliced horizontal cross-section of the final object. 3D printing is the exact opposite of subtractive manufacturing, which involves hollowing out /carving out pieces of metal or plastic from a mass. This process opens up opportunities for the production of complex shapes using less material in comparison to traditional manufacturing methods. In the field of medicine, this procedure is used to manufacture objects like prosthetics and implants, using several materials like metal, plastic, etc.

3D printing in healthcare allows for the creation of replacement organs to support existing biological parts. It is widely used in cardiovascular, cranial-maxillo facial surgery, radiology, orthopaedic, biofabrication, as a surgical guide, and many more.

Based on technology, the market can be segmented into laser beam melting (LBM), electron beam melting (LBM), photopolymerization, droplet deposition, laminated object manufacturing, and others.

Based on material, the sub-segments of plastic, metal, ceramic and others.

Based on type, the sub-segments include prosthetics, implants, surgical guides, hearing aid and others.

Key growth factors

The percentage of middle class people is slowly increasing, which is a driving force for the market. Also, the healthcare market is expected to show about 2% growth in the coming years, making 3D printing an integral part of the system since it can provide cheap, customizable medical solutions. Additionally, the region has an abundance of various raw materials which are required for 3D printing, such as polymers and metals.

Threats and key players

There are no government insurance policies for dental procedures, which adversely affects the dental 3D printing market – which coincidentally occupies a major chunk of the market. Also, there is a severe lack of qualified and experienced personnel in this region, making it difficult to use and maintain 3D printed products in this region. Additionally, the standard of living is low and simple, making them disinterested in new and innovative products.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the 3D printing in healthcare market in Latin America.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the 3D printing in healthcare market in Latin America.

3. Market trends in the 3D printing in healthcare market in Latin America.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the 3D printing in healthcare market in Latin America.

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on technology [laser beam melting (LBM), electron beam melting (EBM), photopolymerization, droplet deposition, laminated object manufacturing, and others].

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on material (plastic, metal, ceramic, and others).

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on type (prosthetics, implants, surgical guides, hearing aid and others).

8. Historical, current and forecasted regional (Brazil, Mexico) market size data for the 3D printing in healthcare market.

9. Analysis of the 3D printing in healthcare market in Latin America by value chain.

10. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

This report covers several key questions related to the global Latin America 3D Printing in Healthcare market, including:

What can be expected for the Latin America 3D Printing in Healthcare market in the next decade?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the global Latin America 3D Printing in Healthcare market?

Which technologies are likely to experience the most rapid growth, both by market and region?

How do opportunities within the Latin America 3D Printing in Healthcare market vary based on the size of the end market?

What is the breakdown of Latin America 3D Printing in Healthcare by type and application?

How have recent events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacted the Latin America 3D Printing in Healthcare market?

