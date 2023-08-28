Long Read Sequencing Market to See Massive Growth by 2029 | BaseClear B.V., Future Genomics Technologies, Garvan Institute of Medical Research

The long read sequencing market redefines genomics, DNA analysis, and the technology that enables the sequencing of longer DNA fragments, providing comprehensive insights into genetic variations and complex genomic structures. Long read sequencing technologies, such as single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing and nanopore sequencing, offer the ability to read longer DNA strands, overcoming limitations of short read sequencing methods. This technology enhances genome assembly, structural variant detection, and the understanding of genetic diversity. The market’s significance lies in its contribution to personalized medicine, rare disease diagnosis, and the discovery of genetic factors associated with diseases and traits. As genomics becomes integral to medical research and clinical applications, the long read sequencing market strives to offer improved accuracy, faster sequencing times, and solutions that empower researchers and clinicians to unravel the complexities of the human genome, shaping a future where genetic insights drive advancements in healthcare and life sciences.

Some of the major companies influencing this Long Read Sequencing market include:

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences of California

BaseClear B.V.

Future Genomics Technologies

Garvan Institute of Medical Research

Genome Transcriptome Facility of Bordeaux

NextOmics

Takara Bio

Quantapore

Stratos Genomics

MicrobesNG

Institute of Integrative Biology of the Cell

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Segmentation: By Type

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT)

Nanopore Sequencing

Market Segmentation: By Application

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Other

