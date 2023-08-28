Maglev Train Market Size, Share, Growth, and Revenue From 2023 To 2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Maglev Train. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Maglev Train study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Maglev Train.

The global maglev train market revenue was around US$ 2.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 5.13 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Magnetic levitation is the word “maglev” originates. Powerful magnets are used to suspend, steer, and push the vehicles in these trains, which operate on the electromagnetic propulsion theory. The three main parts of the maglev train system are, the track known as the “guideway”, the power source, and the enormous magnets that are linked to the trucks/cars.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– Increase in demand for safe, reliable, and efficient transportation, the expansion of funding for railroad construction, and the usage of public transportation to reduce traffic congestion drive the market growth.

– Improvements in the railway infrastructure in emerging nations and a rise in the development and testing of maglev trains create lucrative opportunities in the market.

– High capital requirements and the need to renovate old railroads. Such factors may limit the market expansion.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, overall production and sales were halted. Under the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommendations, several nations’ governments implemented trade and lockdown restrictions, which disrupted exports, particularly from China, and led to the closure of assembly plants in the U.S. In addition, large-scale manufacturing disruptions throughout Europe. The scenario put the rolling stock business under a lot of pressure. The railway department has scaled back its freight transport capabilities due to the suspension of all passenger train services.

Regional Insights

Europe is expected to dominate the market. This is due to the rising urbanization of developing nations, increased investment in rolling stock development, maintenance, and upgrade, and expansion of fast and reliable rail networks. Such factors propel the market growth in this region.

However, North America is predicted to have the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of the top producers of maglev trains in the region and the growing number of industries choosing to use maglev trains over other means of transportation.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global maglev train market are:

– Alstom

– CRRC Corporation Limited (CRRC)

– Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd

– Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

– Central Japan Railway Company

– American Maglev Technology

– SwissRapide AG

– Northeast Maglev

– Max b?gl

– Hitachi Ltd

– Hyundai Rotem Company

– Agile Setu Pvt Ltd

– Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

– Shanghai Maglev Transportation Development Co. Ltd

– WSP

– East Japan Railway Company

– Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global maglev train market segmentation focuses on Type, Technology, Application, Top Speed, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

– Normal Conducting Magnetic Levitation

– Superconducting Maglevs

Segmentation based on Technology

– Electromagnetic Suspension (EMS)

– Electro-dynamic Suspension (EDS)

– Inductrack System (permanent magnet passive suspension)

Segmentation based on Application

– Passenger

– Freight

Segmentation based on Top Speed

– Low

– Medium

– High

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Western Europe

– The UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Western Europe

– Eastern Europe

– Poland

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

– South America

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Rest of South America

