Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has released a report titled “Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“. According to the report, The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market size reached US$ 7.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2023-2028.
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) systems refer to a non-invasive imaging technology used for producing three-dimensional (3D) images of the anatomy and physiological functioning of the body. An MRI machine uses a strong magnetic field and radio waves to generate detailed images and facilitate the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of a disease. It is usually combined with computed tomography (CT) and positron emission tomography (PET) scans for investigating various abnormalities, such as infections, tumors and cysts in the brain, bones, heart, and other internal organs.
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market Trends and Drivers:
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, especially among the geriatric population, and the rising awareness regarding the benefits of early diagnosis are some of the major factors driving the global MRI systems market growth. Rapid technological advancements, such as the development of four-dimensional (4D) imaging techniques and high-field MRI systems that are compatible with cardiac pacemakers, are also supporting the market growth. The sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is further creating a positive outlook for the market as MRI is extensively used for evaluating the effects of the virus.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Aspect Imaging
- Aurora Imaging Technology
- Bruker
- Canon Medical Systems
- Esaote S.P.A, Fonar Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Neusoft Medical Systems
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.
Breakup by Architecture:
- Closed System
- Open System
Breakup by Field Strength:
- Low Field Strength
- Mid Field Strength
- High Field Strength
Breakup by Application:
- Oncology
- Neurology
- Cardiology
- Gastroenterology
- Musculoskeletal
- Others
Breakup by End Use:
- Hospitals
- Imaging Centers
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Breakup by Technology:
- MR Angiogram
- MR Venogram
- Functional MRI
- MR Spectroscopy
- Others
Market Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
Absorbent Booms And Socks Market
