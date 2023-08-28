Managed Application Services Market Size 2023: Global Share, Value, Opportunity, Growth And Report Analysis By 2028

Industry Overview of Managed Application Services Market

Managed application services encompass various offerings, such as technical support and cloud migration, that aim to ensure the continuous availability and relevance of applications, as well as meeting evolving business needs. These solutions also contribute to enhancing security measures, realizing cost savings, reducing outage risks, minimizing capital and operational expenditures, monitoring, maintaining, and optimizing capacity and safety, etc. As a result, organizations across numerous industries are incorporating managed application services to facilitate seamless cloud deployment and achieve financial benefits.

How Big Is the Managed Application Services Market?

The global managed application services market size reached US$ 12.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.18% during 2023-2028.

Managed Application Services Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising information technology (IT) infrastructures are primarily driving the managed application services market. Besides this, companies require secure, fast, and optimal performance to maintain a competitive edge, which is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for managed application services in meeting the implementation, optimization, maintenance, performance improvement, and quality initiatives of healthcare organizations and the inflating need for remote patient solutions are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the growing requirement of these functionalities by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to comply with regulatory, data, and system necessities to enable cost reduction and operational optimization is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, service providers are offering customizable solutions to support custom web applications that play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of institutions, which is also stimulating the market growth. In line with this, the elevating popularity of these functionalities across several sectors, including BFSI, retail, telecommunications, e-commerce, etc., is anticipated to propel the managed application services market over the forecasted period.

Top Key Players covered in this report are: BMC Software Inc., DXC Technology, Fujitsu Limited, HCL Technologies Limited (HCL Enterprise), International Business Machines Corporation, Lumen Technologies Inc., Mindtree Ltd. (Larsen & Toubro Ltd.), NaviSite Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., Unisys Corporation, Virtustream (Dell Technologies Inc.) and Wipro Limited.

Breakup by Service:

Operational Services

Application Service Desk

Application Hosting

Application Security and Disaster Recovery

Application Infrastructure

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Web-Based Applications

Mobile Applications

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

