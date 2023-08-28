Meat Substitutes Market Key Players Reshape Landscape with Massive Growth

Meat Substitutes Market Latest Research Report provides an up-to-date analysis of the growth opportunities and trends in the market’s development up to 2030. With a focus on the Meat Substitutes market, this report offers a thorough examination of the factors driving market growth as well as the restraints influencing its progress. By employing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies, this report presents a comprehensive analysis of the market landscape. It equips companies with valuable insights and data to make informed decisions about their business strategies and identify potential areas for growth. Ask for Sample Report

The global meat substitutes market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2018-2023) and is expected to be worth USD 6.1 billion by 2023.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND89

Rising health issues (which includes obesity and diabetes) owing to the excess consumption of meat products, and increasing awareness of environmental impact caused by rearing of animals (for meat consumption) are major factors driving the consumers to shift towards meat substitutes. The emerging trend in the meat substitutes market includes diversification of raw materials used in the making of alternative meat products, primarily shifting from soy and wheat, to recognizable, clean-label ingredients, and high quality protein, which appeals to non-vegans and non-vegetarians.

Segmentation based on product type

The different product types offered in the meat substitutes market include tofu and tofu-based products, tempeh, seitan, textured vegetable protein (TVP) and quorn. The tofu and tofu-based food contributed the largest market share of 43% in 2018, due to its ease of availability, and high nutritional value. Seitan is projected to show the highest CAGR of 8.3% during 2018-2023, as it is steadily gaining popularity in the form of vegan comfort food, and is also being used in junk food like burger, pizza, fake fried chicken, and kebabs. Due to its versatile nature, it is abundantly available in restaurants in Europe and the US.

Segmentation based on source type

The different types of sources from which the meat substitute products are derived include soy, wheat and mycoprotein. The soy segment contributed the largest market share of 48% in 2018, owing to the awareness of its high protein content and various health benefits associated with it. Wheat is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2018-2023, as wheat gluten is a key ingredient for the preparation of seitan and it also provides high content of minerals, vitamin B, and zinc, which is essential for a meat substitute product. The mycoprotein segment is expected to expand at the CAGR of 7.8% during 2018-2023, as mycoprotein is associated with numerous health benefits such as stable blood pressure, improved digestive system, and lower cholesterol.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND89

Regional insights

The meat substitutes market in Europe is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the 2018-2023 period, as this market is driven by the rise in health-conscious consumers due to the growing incidences of diseases and conditions such as diabetes, high-blood pressure, and constipation coupled with the trend of flexitarian lifestyle that has been fueling the market for meat substitutes. The North American meat substitutes market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, which is driven by the presence of innovative startups like Meatless B.V, Beyond Meat, and Next Level Burgers that offer a wide range of alternatives to meat, and satiate the taste buds of not only vegan consumers, but to non-vegetarians as well.

In 2018, the Asia-Pacific region which contributed USD 0.8 Bn in the total meat substitutes market, is driven by industrial growth and improvements in the food industry, providing new opportunities for the meat substitutes market in this region. In Europe, the contribution of new product launches from the meat substitutes category increased from 9% in 2013 to 11% in 2018 (Jan-Sep). This trend was also seen across the globe with new product launches increasing from 6% to 14%.

Companies covered

Amys Kitchen

VBites

Monde Nissin Corporation

Beyond Meat

Impossible Foods

Sunfed

Next Level Burgers

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND89

Some Questions Answered in the Meat Substitutes Market Report:

What is the projected size of the Meat Substitutes market in 2030, and what growth rate is expected?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the Meat Substitutes industry?

What are the major market trends that are affecting the expansion of the Meat Substitutes market?

What obstacles must be overcome in order to achieve sustained growth in the Meat Substitutes market?

What opportunities and threats do vendors in the Meat Substitutes market face?

What are the raw materials and manufacturing equipment used in the production of Meat Substitutes Market, and what is the manufacturing process?

What are the different types and applications of Meat Substitutes Market, and what is the market share of each type and application?

What factors, such as trends, challenges, and risk factors, are currently shaping the growth of the Meat Substitutes market?

What factors are driving the growth of the Meat Substitutes market in the top regions worldwide?

Who are the major players in the Meat Substitutes market, and what strategies are they employing to succeed?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are influencing the expansion of the Meat Substitutes market?

What are the main findings of a five forces analysis of the Meat Substitutes market?

Here are the key highlights of the report:

Comprehensive assessments of the market share for Invisible Braces, conducted at both country and regional levels.

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, identifying key trends within the industry.

Thorough examination of market trends, encompassing product and technology advancements, drivers and barriers, and an analysis based on PORTER’s five forces.

Strategic recommendations tailored for crucial business segments, leveraging market forecasts.

Guidance provided for new market entrants, assisting them in navigating the industry landscape.

Market forecasts encompassing all pertinent segments, sub-segments, and regional markets.

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND89

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/