Meat Testing Market Forecast Trends, Growth, Outlook, and Insight 2029

Meat Testing Market Overview:

MMR delivers a report for the Meat Testing Market, encompassing multiple segments that pertain to general business data and industry future trends, all backed by meticulous assessment and analysis. Employing both primary and secondary data, the researcher has utilized top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast data for the specified timeframe (2023-2029). This research methodology has been employed to scrutinize the global Meat Testing demand, and these findings have been systematically documented within this report.

Meat Testing Market Value :

Meat Testing Market is anticipated to reach US$ 13.93 Bn. by 2029 from US$ 8.45 Bn. in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.4% during a forecast period.

For detail insights on this market, request for methodology here @ : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/11187

Meat Testing Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

In the Meat Testing report, the projection period spans from 2023 to 2029, with the base year being 2022. The research encompasses a comprehensive examination of the Meat Testing industry, along with a thorough market segmentation analysis. Historical market dynamics are also analyzed within the report, facilitating clients in drawing parallels between past trends and current market situations, while also spotlighting the contributions of key players. The competitive landscape section delves into various growth strategies pursued by prominent players. The updates featured in this section provide insightful perspectives across different phases, enabling stakeholders to stay abreast of industry developments and participate in economic dialogues. The competitive scenario encompasses press releases and news from companies engaged in activities such as M&A, agreements, collaborations & partnerships, new product launches & development, investments & funding, as well as awards, recognition, & expansions.

Meat Testing Market Regional Insights

The different section on regional segmentation gives the regional aspects of the global Meat Testing Market. This chapter describes the regulatory landscape that is expected to impact the market. It highlights the political landscape in the market and forecasts its influence on the Meat Testing market globally. The presence and availability of global brands with the challenges they confront due to severe competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade channels, are all taken into account. The Meat Testing report covers the five regions and their country-wise distribution are:

North America – (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe – (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, CIS Countries, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific – (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN, and Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa – (South Africa, GCC Countries, Nigeria, Egypt, and Rest of ME&A)

South America – (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Meat Testing Market Segmentation:

Global Meat Testing Market, By Target Tested

• Pathogens

• Species identification

• GMOs

• Allergens

• Mycotoxins

• Heavy metals

• Veterinary drug residues

• Others (pesticide and chemical residues)

The pathogen testing component was ranked first by Target Tested in 2022, followed by the species identification section. Improper raw meat storage can cause bacterial contamination, and cross-contamination can cause foreign particles to contaminate meat and seafood, leading to food recalls. The convoluted procedure and supply chain are also raising worries about cross-contamination during storage, shipment, handling, and repacking. Food safety issues as well as general worries about pollutants and unreported species are brought up, which could put customers’ lives in jeopardy.

Global Meat Testing Market, By Sample Type

• Meat

O Poultry

O Pigmeat

O Beef

O Sheep and goat meat

O Others (camel, rabbit, horse, venison, and wild boar)

• Seafood

Depending on the type of sample The poultry market category includes meat from various breeds of hens, ducks, turkeys, quails, and pheasants. As the market offers more ready-to-eat products made with poultry meat than any other meat, consumer concerns regarding the safety of chicken meat products are growing.

European Meat Testing Market, By Technology

• Traditional

• Rapid

• Immunoassay

• PCR

• Chromatography

• Spectroscopy

By technology, immunoassay testing technologies had the second-largest market share in 2022, after PCR technology. The benefit of PCR technology is that it speeds up results and automates testing. It is therefore frequently used to identify unknown species.

Meat Testing Key players:

1. SGS

2. Eurofins

3. Bureau Veritas

4. Intertek

5. TUV SUD

6. ALS

7. Mérieux NutriSciences

8. AsureQuality

9. Romer Labs

10.LGC Limited

11.Genetic ID

12.Microbac Laboratories

13.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

14.FoodChain ID Group Inc.

15.Symbio Laboratories

16.Certified Laboratories

17.QIMA

18.AB Sciex Pte. Ltd.

Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you to get a report sample here @ : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/11187

Key Offerings:

Market Overview

Market Share

Market Size

Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by segments, sub-segments and region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms serving clients globally. Our revenue impact and focused growth-driven research initiatives make us a proud partner of the majority of the Fortune 500 companies. We have a diversified portfolio and serve a variety of industries such as IT & telecom, chemical, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others.

Contact Maximize Market Research:

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

⮝ 444 West Lake Street, Floor 17,

Chicago, IL, 60606, USA.

✆ +1 800 507 4489

✆ +91 9607365656