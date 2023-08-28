Medical Professional Liability Insurance Market Report Overall Study, SWOT Analysis and Key Players

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Medical Professional Liability Insurance. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Medical Professional Liability Insurance study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Medical Professional Liability Insurance.

The global medical professional liability insurance market revenue was around US$ 12.6 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 33.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Medical professional liability insurance is a type of insurance created to shield the finances of medical practitioners against the costs of litigation and compensation claims made by patients. A specific contractual duty called indemnification calls for one party to cover the losses incurred by the party that was mistreated.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The rise in accident rates and increased public awareness of medical professional liability insurance are some of the factors driving the market’s expansion.

– The increased dependence on medical equipment for patient diagnosis by physicians increases the possibility that the diagnosis was made using faulty equipment, which is anticipated to increase the demand in the market.

– Rising cases of suing for improper treatments are predicted to fuel market growth.

– Rise in insurance premium costs and the lack of awareness of the coverages included in medical professional liability insurance policies. Such factors hamper the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negligible impact on the market. Additionally, the pandemic has expedited several developments, including a greater dependence on technology and automation of claims underwriting procedures in the market. Moreover, the use of digitalized solutions for medical professional liability insurance plans is also raising the demand for insurance regarding client convenience and accessibility.

However, the acceptance of medical professional liability insurance among doctors is also predicted to expand due to technological developments in the insurance industry. These were the primary growth patterns in the market.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to increased medical errors made during operations and procedures across regions due to wrong timing, staff shortages, omission errors, and incorrect dosages.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global medical professional liability insurance market are:

– The Hartford

– Zurich

– MCIC Vermont

– The Travelers Indemnity Company

– Coverys

– Cigna

– The Doctors Company

– CoverWallet

– Aviva

– MagMutual LLC

– AXA

– Chubb

– Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance

– Allianz

– Liberty Mutual Group

– ProAssurance Corporation

– Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global medical professional liability insurance market segmentation focuses on Type, Claim Type, Coverage, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

– Occurrence-based Policies

– Claims-based Policies

Segmentation based on Claim Type

– Medication Errors

– Surgical Errors

– Others

– Misdiagnosis or Delayed Diagnosis

– Childbirth Injuries

Segmentation based on Coverage

– Medication Errors

– Surgical Errors

– Others

– Misdiagnosis or Delayed Diagnosis

– Childbirth Injuries

Segmentation based on Application

– Individual

– Commercial

o Private Hospital

o Public Hospital

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

– Agents and Brokers

– Direct Response

– Banks

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Western Europe

– The UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Western Europe

– Eastern Europe

– Poland

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

– South America

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Rest of South America

