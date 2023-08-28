Medical Radiation Protection Aprons Market to Witness Stunning Growth during the Forecast Period 2023-2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Medical Radiation Protection Aprons. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Medical Radiation Protection Aprons study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Medical Radiation Protection Aprons.

The global medical radiation protection aprons market revenue was around US$ 116.3 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 184.09 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Healthcare professionals, radiologists, and patients all use radiation protection aprons that contain lead or other materials like barium, antimony, or bismuth to protect themselves from ionizing radiation. Medical radiation lead aprons are frequently employed in medical institutions to protect patients and staff from needless X-ray radiation exposure caused by diagnostic radiology procedures.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– Growth in the incidence of cancer, the need for cancer screening, and the use of medical imaging procedures. Such, these factors propel the market growth.

– Rising demand for radiation protection aprons and an increase in the number of orthopedic procedures. Thus, it is anticipated to fuel the market expansion.

– A rise in technological developments in the healthcare industry is predicted to drive the medical radiation protection aprons market.

– Healthcare professionals also use radiation protection aprons to shield themselves from dangerous radiation. As a result, a rise in the number of businesses producing radiation protection aprons for medical use is a key factor in the market’s expansion.

– Rising consumer awareness of radiation protection aprons boosts market growth.

– The high price of lightweight radiation protective aprons may restrain the market expansion.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak is predicted to have a negative impact on the market. The majority of radiation cases or radiosurgery had to be rescheduled or postponed due to the conversion of surgical centers into COVID hospitals. As a result, the demand for radiation protection aprons has decreased, which slowed down the market’s growth.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue. This is attributed due to the rising incidence of cancer, an increase in the number of X-ray operations, the presence of significant companies, and the expansion of R&D activities in the radiology industry in this region.

However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in the prevalence of diseases that call for medical imaging, an increase in population awareness of radiation safety, an increase in healthcare spending, and a rise in the use of lead aprons in hospitals.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global medical radiation protection aprons market are:

– Kiran

– Kemper Medical Inc

– Velcro

– Techo-Aide

– BLOXR Solutions

– Infab Corporation

– Barrier Technologies

– Trivitron Healthcare

– Burlington Medical

– Amray Radiation Protection

– Lite Tech Inc

– AADCO Medical Inc

– Shielding Intl

– Protech Medical

– AliMed Inc

– Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global medical radiation protection aprons market segmentation focuses on Type, Material, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

– Front Protection Aprons

– Vest and Skirt Aprons

– Other Aprons

Segmentation based on Material

– Lead Aprons

– Light Lead Composite Aprons

– Lead Free Aprons

Segmentation based on Application

– Hospitals

– Clinics and Radiology Centers

– Research Laboratories

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Western Europe

– The UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Western Europe

– Eastern Europe

– Poland

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

– South America

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Rest of South America

