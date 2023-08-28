Microfluidics market Key Finding, Latest Trends Analysis, Progression Status, Revenue and Forecast to 2029

Microfluidics market size reached USD 24.58 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 74.68 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 17.2 % during the forecast period

Market Overview

Maximize Market Research’s Microfluidics market report is the result of in-depth research from both primary and secondary sources. This report delves deep into the dynamic trends, the industry landscape, and all the key aspects of the Microfluidics market. We’ve employed diverse methods to analyze the data and ensure precise and reliable outcomes.

Microfluidics market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The global Microfluidics market report gives you important business numbers and insightful information to help you grasp the market’s size, growth, trends, and more. It covers everything from who’s leading the way to the different ways this market is used. You’ll also find out about smaller opportunities within the market and what the competition is up to. We’ve taken a close look at the key players and their financial standing in the Microfluidics market, so you’re in the know.

This report is all about giving decision-makers like you the info you need to understand what’s going on in the Microfluidics market. We’ve used a tool called SWOT analysis to break down the market’s strengths and weaknesses.

Microfluidics market Regional Analysis

The report has been segmented into many key countries, including market size, CAGR, import and export of Microfluidics market in the different countries mentioned in the report. The regions and their countries studied are:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico,

Europe- UK, Germany, France, Spain, Rest of Europe,

Asia Pacific- China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Asian Countries, Rest of APAC,

South America- Brazil

Middle East and Africa.

Microfluidics market Segmentation

by Product Type

1. Microfluidic Chip

2. Instruments

3. Cartridges & Reagents

4. Others

by Application

1. Organs-on-chips

2. Lab-on-a-chip

3. Point of care testing

4. Continuous Flow Microfluidics

5. Acoustofluidics and Microfluidics

6. Optofluidics and Microfluidics

7. Electrophoresis and Microfluidics

by Material

1. Polydimethylsiloxane

2. Glass based

3. Others

by End-User

1. Pharmaceuticals

2. In-vitro Diagnostics

3. Environmental Research

4. Life Science Research

5. Clinical Diagnostics

Microfluidics market Key Players

1. PerkinElmer Inc.

2. Standard BioTools (Previously Fluidigm)

3. Blacktrace Holdings Ltd. (Dolomite Microfluidic)

4. Micronit

5. BioFluidix Gmbh

6. Fluigent

7. ALine Inc.

8. Philips

9. Danaher Corporation

10. Thermo Fisher Scientific

11. Agilent Technologies

12. Becton, Dickinson and Company

13. Illumina, Inc.

14. Abbott Laboratories

15. Quidel Corporation

16. Abaxis, Inc.

17. Covalent Materials, Inc.

18. Biosurfit SA

19. Micropoint Bioscience, Inc.

20. Siloam Biosciences, Inc.

21. NanoEnTek Inc.

22. OPKO Health, Inc.

Key Questions answered in the Microfluidics market Report are:

What is the competitive scenario of the Microfluidics market?

Which region held the largest market share in the Global Microfluidics market?

What are the growth opportunities for the Microfluidics market?

What factors are hampering the Microfluidics market growth?

Who are the key players of the Microfluidics market industry?

What will be the CAGR of the Microfluidics market during the forecast period?

What key trends are likely to emerge in the Microfluidics market in the coming years?

Key offerings:

Market Share, Size, and Forecast by Revenue|2022-2029

Market Dynamics- Growth drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and key trends

Market Segmentation: A detailed analysis by segments, sub-segments and Region

Competitive Landscape- key Players and Other Prominent key players.

