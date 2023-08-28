Middle East and Africa Smart Hospital Market Trends 2023-2030 Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast

Report Ocean has recently released a survey report focusing on the global Middle East and Africa Smart Hospital Market. This research provides essential insights into growth strategies, business opportunities, emerging trends, innovations, and the competitive landscape in 2022. The report also includes a geographical outlook, encompassing North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Middle East and Africa smart hospital market is expected to have a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.89% and reach a market size of USD 2.11 Billion by 2023.

The major players in the smart hospital market are Microsoft, GE Healthcare, Qualcomm Life, Philips, SAP, Siemens, Medtronic, STANLEY Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Honeywell Life Care Solution etc.

In the Middle East and Africa, digital technology in healthcare is quite at a initial stage. In this region, UAE has the maximum level of adoption of technology in healthcare industry. In this, paperless health care system is used that collects patient data and analyses it, also AI helps in assisting doctors with the intelligent diagnosis. Health apps and wearables are very likely to incorporate smart hospitals in this market. The region has many doctors and medical experts moved in from different countries to providing better medical services to the patients.

Some parts of Africa still has to grow economically in order to build the infrastructure required for smart hospitals. Due to the rising mobile and internet facility, health apps have gained speed. South Africa part has started adopting some of the offerings of smart hospitals like artificial intelligence (AI), electronic health record and remote medicine, etc.

The Middle East and Africa smart hospital market is bifurcated on the basis of product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance), and artificial intelligence (offering and technology). The technologies used are AI, cloud computing, radio frequencies identification, wearable technologies, zigbee technologies, internet of things (IoT) and others. This region includes Africa, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as majorly contributing countries.

Key growth factors

In the Middle East and Africa, the UAE already has started building some smart hospitals, thereby motivating the digital healthcare in other regions. Government initiatives have also increased the growth of smart hospitals. The investors investing in medical services is another boosting factor for the growth of smart hospitals in the Middle East. The African region is on the verge of adopting the IoT as mobile devices have taken the popularity amongst people.

Threats and key players

Despite improvements, cost constraint is one of the biggest issues faced in the healthcare sector in Africa. The economic condition of the country remains challenging for smart hospital market and adds considerable pressure to the government and it ultimately affects the future spending on health care. So, the overall growth of smart hospital facilities may be hindered.

