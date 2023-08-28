Middle East and Africa Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Growth Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

Report Ocean has recently released a survey report focusing on the Middle East and Africa Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market. This research provides essential insights into growth strategies, business opportunities, emerging trends, innovations, and the competitive landscape in 2022. The report also includes a geographical outlook, encompassing North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Software as a service market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.25% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) is a kind of cloud computing in which a third-party provider manages applications and makes them accessible to consumers over the internet. It removes the need for organisations to install and run applications on their computers or in their data centres, which eliminates the cost of hardware acquisition, provisioning and maintenance, as well as software licensing, installation and support.

Based on the deployment model, the SaaS market can be segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. The private cloud and public cloud models are showing a positive trend in the market, and the companies are trying to employ the hybrid cloud model in the recent future. The public cloud market has the largest market share, whereas the hybrid cloud market is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR.

Depending on application, the SaaS market can be bifurcated into enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), human resource management (HRM), supply chain management (SCM), and others. Other application types include web conferencing platforms, messaging applications and collaborations. HRM has the largest market share and is also predicted to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

By vertical, the SaaS market can be segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education and others. The BFSI segment continues to hold the largest market share in the vertical segment, and the manufacturing segment will be growing at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia is experiencing a growth in new data centers and service partnerships, which is pushing the local firms to embrace the adoption of SaaS.

Key growth factors

African enterprises are experiencing a rapid migration towards application programming interfaces and micro-services which enables the creation of interfaces between two software to allow the users to access additional features. The SaaS solution comes incorporated with an open application programming interface (API) that takes care of these features. The SaaS API is also designed to create software packages that keep the line of communication in the inner office open.

Threats and key players

SaaS deployments in African organizations are tough because the firms lack maturity and industries that have more than a dozen players are rare. Businesses have a poor customer base and most of the products and services need upfront financing.

The key players in the market are Symantec Corporation, Google Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., IBM Corporation, HP, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation and Salesforce.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the SaaS market in the Middle East and Africa.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the SaaS market in the Middle East and Africa.

3. Market trends in the SaaS market in the Middle East and Africa.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the SaaS market in the Middle East and Africa.

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the deployments segment (public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the application segment (ERP, CRM, HRM, SCM and others).

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the vertical segment (BFSI, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education and others).

8. Historical, current and forecasted regional (the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of the Middle East and Africa) market size data for SaaS market.

9. Analysis of SaaS market in the Middle East and Africa by value chain.

10. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

The following are significant aspects of the industry that may be relevant:

Market Size and Growth: The size of the market and its projected growth rate are essential factors that can provide valuable insights into the industry’s potential.

Competition: The level of competition in the market is a significant factor that can impact the pricing and profitability of companies operating in the industry.

Technology: Technology plays a critical role in the industry as search algorithms and consumer behavior continue to evolve rapidly.

Consumer Behavior: Understanding consumer behavior, such as search habits and preferences, can help companies optimize their marketing strategies and drive sales.

Regulatory Environment: The industry is subject to various regulatory requirements, including data protection and privacy laws, which can impact the way companies operate in the market.

Economic Factors: Economic factors, such as GDP, inflation, and consumer spending, can affect the growth and profitability of the industry.

Emerging Trends: Staying updated with emerging trends, such as voice search and artificial intelligence, can help companies stay ahead of the curve in the industry.

