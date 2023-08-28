Millimeter Wave Radar Market Global Report | Denso, Autoliv, Delphi

The millimeter wave radar market redefines radar technology, sensing capabilities, and the technology that utilizes millimeter wave frequencies to provide high-resolution imaging, detection, and tracking of objects. Millimeter wave radar systems operate in the frequency range of 30 to 300 GHz, offering enhanced accuracy and the ability to detect small objects, even in adverse weather conditions. This technology enhances surveillance, autonomous driving, and the advancement of security and industrial applications. The market’s significance lies in its contribution to critical infrastructure protection, transportation safety, and the support of applications that require precise object detection and imaging. As industries embrace autonomous systems and security solutions become more sophisticated, the millimeter wave radar market adapts to offer higher frequency bands, improved imaging algorithms, and solutions that empower industries to harness the potential of millimeter wave technology, reshaping the way we perceive and interact with our surroundings.

Some of the major companies influencing this Millimeter Wave Radar market include:

Continental

Bosch

Denso

Autoliv

Delphi

TRW

FujitsuTen

Valeo

Rfbeam

Velodyne Lidar

Hitachi

The regional scope of the Millimeter Wave Radar market is mostly mentioned in the region-focused report.

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Segmentation: By Type

24GHz Radar Sensor

77GHz Radar Sensor

79GHz Radar Sensor

Other

Market Segmentation: By Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Other

Purpose of this report:

Conclusion

