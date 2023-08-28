Mobile Virtual Network Operator Mvno Market Size 2023: Global Share, Industry Trends And Report Outlook By 2028

Industry Overview of Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market

Mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) are service providers that do not own a mobile spectrum license or network infrastructure, however, provide mobile services using the bought network capacity from licensed mobile network operators (MNOs). They obtain bulk access to MNO services at wholesale or discounted rates and set retail prices for customers. They also provide various benefits, such as enhanced efficiency, network independence, lower prices, and customized plans for the consumer while traveling. Owing to these benefits, mobile virtual network operator services are widely adopted in retail, media, and entertainment, and telecom industries across the globe.

How Big Is the Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market?

The global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market size reached US$ 73.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 119.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.36% during 2023-2028.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the rising penetration of smartphones, effective network services, fast internet connectivity, video conferences, OTT streaming, and online gaming. In addition, the surging need for communication-based services with better network facilities is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of digital services, such as machine-to-machine (M2M) transactions, mobile money, and cloud-based solutions, represent another major growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, governments of numerous countries are implementing policies to offer better network service access for consumers and encourage digital services, which is providing a thrust to market growth. Furthermore, the rising advancements in LTE infrastructure, such as the introduction of VoWiFi, ViLTE, and VoLTE, and extensive investments in 5G MVNO technology to provide efficient communication services with low latency, are other factors creating a positive market outlook across the globe.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Media and Entertainment

Discount

Business

Cellular M2M

Migrant

Retail

Telecom

Roaming

Breakup by Operational Model:

Reseller MVNO

Service Operator MVNO

Full MVNO

Breakup by Service Type:

Postpaid

Prepaid

Breakup by Subscribers:

Business

Individual/Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

The Major Players in the market are Airvoice Wireless, Amdocs, Asahi Net Inc., Boost Mobile, FreedomPop, Friendi Mobile, Kajeet Inc., Kddi Corporation, Lebara, Lycamobile, Tracfone Wireless Inc and Virgin Media Business.

