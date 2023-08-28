Motor Insurance Market Size 2023: Global Share, Trends And Report By 2028

Industry Overview of Motor Insurance Market

Motor insurance serves as a form of automotive insurance that grants protection to individuals who own cars, two-wheelers, commercial trucks, and other types of road vehicles. It provides financial coverage against losses resulting from accidents or physical damages. Additionally, it includes safeguards against legal liabilities that arise from accidents resulting in the injury, death, or property damage of a third party. In the present day, insurance companies have begun offering a range of diverse plans and additional features to enhance coverage and aid in the claims process. These may include cashless claims, coverage for depreciation, round-the-clock roadside assistance, and towing services.

How Big Is the Motor Insurance Market?

The global motor insurance market size reached US$ 783.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,282.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.35% during 2023-2028.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The motor insurance industry is influenced by several trends and drivers. One significant trend is the increasing adoption of telematics technology in motor insurance. Telematics devices installed in vehicles gather data on driving behavior, such as speed, mileage, and braking patterns. Insurers can use this data to personalize insurance premiums based on individual risk profiles, incentivize safe driving behavior, and improve claims management processes. Another driver is the growing demand for usage-based insurance (UBI) models. UBI allows policyholders to pay premiums based on their actual vehicle usage, rather than traditional fixed premiums. This approach appeals to customers seeking more flexible and cost-effective insurance options. By leveraging technologies like telematics and mobile apps, insurers can accurately track and price risk, leading to fairer premiums and enhanced customer satisfaction. Furthermore, the rise of advanced analytics and data-driven insights is driving innovation in motor insurance. Insurers are leveraging big data and predictive analytics to better assess risk, prevent fraud, and improve underwriting and claims processes. The ability to analyze vast amounts of data in real-time enables insurers to make informed decisions, enhance operational efficiency, and offer personalized products and services to customers.

Motor Insurance Market Growth and Opportunity

At present, vehicles have become an essential mode of transportation worldwide. However, with the substantial increase in the number of privately owned cars, the risk of road accidents and vehicle damage has also risen significantly. This factor plays an essential role in driving the global demand for motor insurance. Furthermore, governing bodies in various countries have mandated businesses to obtain motor insurance policies for their commercial vehicles, such as auto-rickshaws, taxis, school buses, tractors, vans, and trucks. Moreover, the escalating use of commercial vehicles for inter-city passenger transportation and heavy-duty vehicles for the bulk movement of goods contributes to a positive market outlook. Furthermore, insurance providers are offering online insurance solutions that feature hassle-free, fully digital platforms for comparing, purchasing, and renewing insurance policies. This, coupled with the increasing penetration of the internet and the growing reliance on smartphones, is fostering the widespread adoption of motor insurance worldwide. Additionally, the introduction of usage-based vehicle insurance (UBI), which utilizes personalized data collected by Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to determine insurance premiums, is projected to have a positive influence on the market.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Policy Type:

Liability Insurance

Comprehensive Coverage

Collision Coverage

Personal Injury Protection

Breakup by Premium Type:

Personal Insurance Premiums

Commercial Insurance Premiums

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Insurance Agents/Brokers

Direct Response

Banks

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

American International Group Inc., Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., AXA Cooperative Insurance Company (Gulf Insurance Company K.S.C.), Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited, China Ping An Insurance Co. Ltd., Government Employees Insurance Company (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), Reliance General Insurance Company Limited (Reliance Capital Limited ), State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (Opus Investment Management), The Progressive Corporation, Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited and Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

