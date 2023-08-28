Neutropenia Treatment Market Size 2023: Global Share, Industry And Report Analysis By 2028

Industry Overview of Neutropenia Treatment Market

Neutropenia refers to a medical condition characterized by a lower-than-normal level of neutrophils, which are a type of white blood cell essential for fighting off infections. Neutropenia can result from various factors, including underlying health conditions, certain medications, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or bone marrow disorders. It can be treated depending on its underlying cause and severity. Neutropenia treatment involves antifungals, antibiotics, and antiviral medications that help combat infection by eliminating harmful fungi, yeast, and bacteria that attack the body.

How Big Is the Neutropenia Treatment Market?

The global neutropenia treatment market size reached US$ 14.51 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 20.19 Billion by 2028 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.57% during 2023-2028.

Neutropenia Treatment Market Trends and Drivers:

The surging prevalence of neutropenia, such as leukemia and other cancers, among the masses, represents one of the primary factors driving the demand for neutropenia treatment around the world. Moreover, the increasing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals about the symptoms and treatments for neutropenia and chemotherapy-related side effects is favoring the growth of the market. In addition, the rising aging population, which is more susceptible to diseases causing neutropenia, is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the growing need for oral drugs that are readily available in capsule and tablet form and consist of convenient routes of administration is influencing the market positively. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of novel drug delivery methods that helps in improving patient convenience, which leads to improved patient adherence, is bolstering the market growth.

Global Neutropenia Treatment Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are: Amgen Inc., BeyondSpring Inc., Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd. (Kirin Holdings Company Limited), Pfizer Inc., Sandoz Inc. (Novartis AG), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., etc.

The report segmented the market based on region, treatment and distribution channel.

Treatment Insights:

Colony-Stimulating Factors

Antibiotics

Antifungals

Antivirals

Distribution channel Insights:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Regional Insights:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

