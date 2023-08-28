Niacinamide Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2023-2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Niacinamide. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Niacinamide study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Niacinamide.

The global niacinamide market revenue was around US$ 546.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 832.7 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Niacinamide is the form of vitamin B3 which has several uses in medicines, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics. It can be given in several dose forms, including powders, injections, liquids, capsules, and tablets to prevent vitamin B3 insufficiency.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The businesses are concentrating on producing high-quality and efficacy products, which has prompted significant investment from the major players. Thus, it is anticipated to propel the market growth.

The market participants are concentrating on employing niacinamide as an antilipemic medication to treat hyperphosphatemia in dialysis patients because of its high efficacy, clinical advantages, and safety. Thus, it boosts market expansion.

Increase in prevalence of vitamin B3 deficits and rising demand for processed foods with added nutrients. Such factors drive market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, the shutdown of numerous plants and factories has significantly impacted global supply chains, impacting production, delivery schedules, and product sales on the market. Therefore, the niacinamide market has grown as the demand for Vitamin B3 has increased. The majority of industries, except medical supplies and life support products, have been severely damaged. This is because, throughout the pandemic period, people became more aware of its health benefits.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market in terms of the highest shares. This is due to the existence of prominent companies, growing government efforts, a developed healthcare infrastructure, and growing health and fitness consciousness in this region.

However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated the highest growth rate throughout the projection period. The market is primarily driven by rising consumer demand for dietary supplements and other healthy goods. Additionally, growing knowledge of the advantages of niacinamide in treating various diseases is anticipated to open up opportunities for the key players in this region. Furthermore, more industry participants are leveraging the market by increasing their R&D expenditures.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global niacinamide market are:

Lasons India Pvt Ltd

Foodchem International

Glossier

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Evonik Industries AG

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

Merck KGaA

Vertellus

Lonza Group

Fagron Inc

Brother Enterprises Holding Co, Ltd

Veer-Chemie

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global niacinamide market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Powder

o Natural

o Synthetic

Liquid

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Pharmaceutical

Cosmeceutical

Human Nutrition

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug stores and Retail Pharmacies

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

