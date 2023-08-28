North America Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Expansion: Exploring the Path to Remarkable Growth

Report Ocean has recently released a survey report focusing on the North America Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market. This research provides essential insights into growth strategies, business opportunities, emerging trends, innovations, and the competitive landscape in 2022. The report also includes a geographical outlook, encompassing North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The North American MDM market is expected to reach USD 3.23 Billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.25% during 2018-2023.

The North American market has some of the leading players of the MDM market. This includes Airwatch, MobileIron, IBM and others.

Mobile device management (MDM) is a security software which is usually used by the information technology (IT) department of any company to manage, secure and monitor the different devices of employees. These devices are deployed across various mobile service providers. It comprises a range of products and services that help the organization to allow and support different applications in personal mobile devices.

The market is divided into three primary segments based on solutions, deployment and end users.

Based on solutions, the market is segmented into device management, application management, security management and network service management. The device management of this region is expected to have the largest market share. It is estimated to grow from USD 0.32 Billion in the year 2018 to USD 0.77 Billion in the year 2023 with a CAGR of 19.41%.

On the basis of deployment, the market is split into cloud and on-premise. The cloud deployment market is expected to have a larger share and is estimated to grow from USD 0.75 Billion in 2018 to USD 2.48 Billion in 2023 with a CAGR of 27.12%.

On the basis of end users, the market is classified into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecommunication, retail, and healthcare. Healthcare will have a major market share and will rise from USD 0.45 Billion in 2018 to USD 1.70 Billion in 2023. The CAGR will be around 30.43%.

On the basis of countries, the market is segmented into The United States (U.S) and Canada. The U.S has the largest market share.

Key growth factors

The rapid rise in people using their smartphones and tablets in workplaces has allowed the growth of MDM market. Companies are very much interested in managing and securing their valuable data so that it doesn’t fall in wrong hands. North America is the leader in 4G and smartphone adoption and is soon going to adopt 5G services. Technological advancement in this region is also another primary factor why MDM is so important and extensively used.

Threats and key players

The growth of the MDM market is currently hindered by the leakage of corporate data from mobile devices which possess a greater threat than malware. Any data leakage can result in it falling in wrong hands and the chances of misuse are huge. The decreasing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) among businesses is expected to act as a major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of the MDM market. Incorporating business applications on devices to provide ease of access to employees would cause serious challenges to the corporation if the device is compromised.

