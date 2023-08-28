North America Payment Security Market Strategies, Growth Forecasting and Analyzing Trends Through 2030

Report Ocean has recently released a survey report focusing on the North America Payment Security Market. This research provides essential insights into growth strategies, business opportunities, emerging trends, innovations, and the competitive landscape in 2022. The report also includes a geographical outlook, encompassing North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The market is expected to grow at CAGR of 13.45% from 2018 to 2023 leading to a global revenue generation of USD 13.19 billion in 2023.

The payment security technology providers in North America are Bluefin, SISA, Cybersource, Ingenico, E-payments, etc.

There is a daily increase of card payment frauds in the US. Approximately, 42% of U.S cardholders have experienced fraud compared to 27% of global cardholders. This calls for an immediate action and development of solutions to fight the situation.

Moneris Solutions Corporation of Canada has recognized the importance of fraud protection and has incorporated some changes to minimize the risk for merchants. Visa Canada has mandated changes like introducing Stored Credential Transaction Framework, Magnetic-Stripe Fallback etc.

By solution, the market is segmented into encryption, tokenization, fraud detection and prevention.

By service, the market is segmented into integration services, support services, and consulting services.

By end-user, the market is segmented into retail, travel and hospitality, healthcare, IT and telecom, education, media and entertainment, and others.

By regions, the market is divided into USA, Canada, and other countries.

Key growth factors

People in the US and Canada are showing optimism in the adoption of mobile wallets and other digital payment options. With increasing digital payment platforms, the risk of data security getting threatened increases. To make the users more comfortable with mobile payments, enhanced payment security management is necessary.

Threats and key players

Due to the increasing number of regulations focusing on reducing risk along with increasing competition due to opportunity in open banking regulations, payment networks and intermediaries are acting as a challenge to the market

