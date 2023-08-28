North America Quantum Sensing and Imaging Market Size, 2023 Receives a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast to 2031

U.S (New York)-North America Quantum Sensing and Imaging Market Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

North America quantum sensing and imaging market is projected to grow by 9.6% annually in the forecast period and reach $612.5 million by 2031, driven by the technological advancement of quantum technologies and their rising potential applications in various industries, benefits of quantum sensing and imaging such as high precision and credibility, and the growing R&D investment with government support. Highlighted with 23 tables and 54 figures, this 107-page report North America Quantum Sensing and Imaging Market 2021-2031 by Technology (Quantum Sensing, Quantum Imaging), Product (Quantum Imaging Devices, Atomic Clocks, Gravity Sensors, Magnetic Sensors), Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on comprehensive research of the entire North America quantum sensing and imaging market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify quantum sensing and imaging market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Product, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

AOSense Inc.

Apogee Instrument Inc.

Campbell Scientific, Inc.

GWR Instruments Inc.

LI-COR Inc.

M Squared Lasers Limited

Muquans SAS

Robert Bosch GmbH

Skye Instruments Ltd.

Spectrum Technologies Inc.

Based on Technology

Quantum Sensing

o Matter Wave Interferometry

o Optical Atomic Clock

o Cavity Optomechanics

o Squeezed Light

Quantum Imaging

o Ghost Imaging

o Quantum Multiphoton Microscopy

o Quantum Interferometry

o Quantum Lithography

o Quantum Coherence Tomography

o NV Microscopes

Based on Product

Quantum Imaging Devices

Atomic Clocks

o Cesium Clocks

o Rubidium Clocks

o Chip-scale Atomic Clocks

o Quantum Clocks

o International Clock Networks

Gravity Sensors

Magnetic Sensors

Quantum LiDAR

Imaging Sensors

Rotation Sensors

Light Detectors

o Single-photon Detectors

o PAR Sensors

o Other Quantum Light Detectors

Other Products

By Industry Vertical

Military and Defense

Automotive and Transportation

Public Safety

Agriculture & Environment

Oil and Gas

Healthcare and Medical

Construction & Mining

IT & Telecom

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

