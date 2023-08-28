North America Self-driving Car Market Disruption, Future Outlook and Analyzing Trends Until 2030

Report Ocean has recently released a survey report focusing on the North America Self-driving Car Market. This research provides essential insights into growth strategies, business opportunities, emerging trends, innovations, and the competitive landscape in 2022. The report also includes a geographical outlook, encompassing North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

North America self-driving car market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 50.8%, leading to global revenue of USD 49.79 Billion by 2024.

The key players in the North America self-driving car market are Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Waymo, Toyota, Volvo, General Motors, Tesla, Nissan, and Cisco.

A self-driving car also known as the driverless car or an autonomous car or a robotic car uses a combination of cameras, radars sensor, GPS system and artificial intelligence (AI) to travel between destinations without the need of any human drivers. To quantify self-driving cars must be able to drive to a predetermined destination without any human conduction. It is expected that the self-driving car would reduce car crash by 90%.

North America self-driving market is further segmented based on applications, automation and technology components. The segment applications are further categorized into personal use and commercial use. General Motors plans to launch self-driving cars in the US cities by 2019. The company motives to launch fleet of an autonomous taxi Robo-Taxi in the urban area by 2019.

Based on automation, the self-driving automation level is categorized into semi-autonomous and full autonomous. Semi-autonomous cars are dominating the automation segment. Fully autonomous cars technology are still a long way to come. Super Cruise which is a system of General Motors has a host of semi-autonomous technologies which allows the vehicle to consider its surroundings and drive on its own in the limited situation.

The self-driving car Market segment is based on various technological components that are used in autonomous cars like radar, lidar, automotive vehicle camera, ultrasonic sensor and GPS navigation system. The North America market is likely to witness a considerable growth prospect in the Lidar market, due to growing adoption of administrative regulations, mandating the installation of specific automotive safety technologies in both lightweight and heavyweight vehicles in the region.

Based on the countries, the self-driving car market is divided into U.S. and Canada. The U.S. would occupy the highest market share. As various U.S states like California, Arizona, Nevada and many are allowing the self-driving test. On April 2, 2018, California expanded its testing rule. Instead of using safety driver inside the car it plans to apply remote monitoring.

Key growth factors

North American technological companies have been innovating these driverless since the very beginning. Autonomous vehicles are already present in this region, promising a wave of efficiency that will transform the transportation industry.

Arizona and California have recently permitted for fully autonomous vehicles to be tested without any human supervisors behind the wheel.

Threats and key players

Very few cities in this region are allowed the testing of autonomous cars, and this makes it difficult for the car manufacturers to launch their cars.

