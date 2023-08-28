North America Smart Hospital Market Investments Projected to Fuel Growth in Future 2023-2031

Report Ocean has recently released a survey report focusing on the global North America Smart Hospital Market. This research provides essential insights into growth strategies, business opportunities, emerging trends, innovations, and the competitive landscape in 2022. The report also includes a geographical outlook, encompassing North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The North America smart hospital market is expected to have a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.97% and reach a market size of USD 21.56 Billion by 2023.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND157

The major players in the smart hospital market are Microsoft (US), GE Healthcare (US), Qualcomm Life (US), Honeywell Life Care Solutions (US), Allscripts (US), CitiusTech Inc. (US), Infor (US), Athenahealth (US), PhysIQ (US), AdhereTech (US), Epic (US), GlucoVista (US), STANLEY Healthcare (US), Cerner Corporation (US), and McKesson (US), etc.

The smart hospital is a technological revolution in the healthcare industry which manages a large amount of available data and integrates different hospital delivery mechanisms. It makes use of the electronic patient records and streamline processes, which lead to improved quality of life through remote monitoring, thereby reducing the risks to health, and improving the general well-being of people. Smart healthcare provides more patient-centric services that improve access to healthcare and are customized to individual patients’ needs.

The factors that drive the market growth in North America are adoption of machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing services, radio-frequency identification (RFID) and others to develop existing hospital technologies. The radio-frequency identification provides real-time information that supports in decision making and creating a secure and reliable smart hospital management information system. The real-time patient management system helps in automating and streamlining patient identification processes.

The North American smart hospital market is bifurcated on the basis of product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging, and medical assistance), and artificial intelligence (offering, technology). The technologies used are artificial intelligence, cloud computing, RFID, wearable technologies, zigbee technologies, the internet of things (IoT) and others.

The market is also segmented into the United States of America and Canada as majorly contributing countries.

Key growth factors

In North America there are many companies and start-ups working on research and development of technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud computing services and RFID. The governments expenditure for implementation of IT solutions in healthcare and increase in the number of skilled IT experts are the major factors favoring the adoption of healthcare IT solutions in North America. Additionally, aging population demands quick and better healthcare services, thereby raising the demand for smart hospitals.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND157

Threats and key players

Cyber-attacks are a major threat to the smart hospitals. The increasing number of ransomware cases and DDoS (Distributed denial of service ) attacks is just a glimpse of things to come. The introduction of IoT components in the hospital ecosystem increases the attack, rendering hospitals even more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Also, smart hospital products in the USA need to get approval of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is a tedious process and stalls the market growth.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the North America smart hospital market.

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others.

3. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging, and medical assistance.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for offering and technology.

5. Historical, current and forecasted country-wise (the USA and Canada) market size data for the smart hospital market segmentations by product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), by application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance) and by AI (offering and technology).

6. Market trends in the North America smart hospital market.

7. Qualitative analysis of the key drivers and challenges affecting the North America smart hospital market and its segments by product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), by application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance) and by AI (offering and technology).

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND157

Why buy?

1. Get a broad understanding of the North America smart hospital market.

2. Get country-specific market size and observations for the North America smart hospital market and its segments by product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), by application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance) and by AI (offering and technology).

3. Get specific trends, drivers and challenges for the North America smart hospital market and its segments by product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), by application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance) and by AI (offering and technology).

4. Recognize major competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND157

The following are significant aspects of the industry that may be relevant:

Market Size and Growth: The size of the market and its projected growth rate are essential factors that can provide valuable insights into the industry’s potential.

Competition: The level of competition in the market is a significant factor that can impact the pricing and profitability of companies operating in the industry.

Technology: Technology plays a critical role in the industry as search algorithms and consumer behavior continue to evolve rapidly.

Consumer Behavior: Understanding consumer behavior, such as search habits and preferences, can help companies optimize their marketing strategies and drive sales.

Regulatory Environment: The industry is subject to various regulatory requirements, including data protection and privacy laws, which can impact the way companies operate in the market.

Economic Factors: Economic factors, such as GDP, inflation, and consumer spending, can affect the growth and profitability of the industry.

Emerging Trends: Staying updated with emerging trends, such as voice search and artificial intelligence, can help companies stay ahead of the curve in the industry.

This report covers several key questions related to the global North America Smart Hospital market, including:

What can be expected for the North America Smart Hospital market in the next decade?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the global North America Smart Hospital market?

Which technologies are likely to experience the most rapid growth, both by market and region?

How do opportunities within the North America Smart Hospital market vary based on the size of the end market?

What is the breakdown of North America Smart Hospital by type and application?

How have recent events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacted the North America Smart Hospital market?

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND157

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/