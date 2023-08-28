Oat Milk Market Trends, Growth Factors, Size, Segmentation and Forecast to 2029

Oat Milk Market size was valued at USD 2.55 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 6.20 Billion.



Oat Milk Market Report Overview

Maximize Market Research releases reports that facilitate clients’ comprehensive comprehension of the Oat Milk Market structure. The report, a fusion of primary and secondary research, offers comprehensive insights into the Oat Milk market, encompassing trade statistics, prominent players, and a multitude of market metrics.

Oat Milk Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report incorporates business statistics and analytical insights, facilitating an easily comprehensible grasp of the Oat Milk market’s key aspects such as size, market share, growth, trends, demand, top players, industry profile, opportunities, value cycle, end-users, types, and applications. The estimation of the global and regional Oat Milk market size was executed through a bottom-up approach. The report employs both primary and secondary research methodologies to present a clear depiction of the Oat Milk market structure.

In the secondary research method, data was culled from a curated set of sources, focusing on Oat Milk key players and capturing current and historical industry trends. This information sourced through secondary research underwent validation via primary research, wherein industry experts were interviewed. The report also delves into growth opportunities in micro and macro markets, aiding stakeholders in making informed investments. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and the offerings of significant Oat Milk competitors. Additionally, the report employs SWOT analysis to outline the strengths and weaknesses of the Oat Milk market.

Oat Milk Market Dynamics

The report on the Oat Milk Market, highlighting several key drivers that are fueling its growth. These factors include the increasing awareness of health and wellness, the rise in lactose intolerance, the growing popularity of veganism, and the environmental concerns of consumers. Oat milk is seen as a healthier and more sustainable alternative to traditional dairy milk, making it a popular choice among health-conscious consumers. Moreover, lactose intolerance is driving demand for non-dairy milk alternatives like oat milk. The rising popularity of veganism and the environmental impact of food choices are also contributing to the growth of the oat milk market. The increasing demand for oat milk in coffee shops and cafes is expected to further boost its growth. All of these drivers are covered in detail in the report on Global Market.

In oat milk market consumers are increasingly choosing oat milk as a lactose-free and vegan option that can be used in various applications, such as coffee, tea, smoothies, cereal, and baking. Flavored oat milk products, such as chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry, are gaining popularity among consumers, and manufacturers are introducing innovative oat milk products to cater to different tastes and preferences.



Oat Milk Market Regional Analysis

The report has been segmented into many key countries. This section provides a detailed analysis of the Oat Milk market in all the regions with their key countries including market size, CAGR, and import and export. The regions and their countries studied are:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico Europe- UK, Germany, France, Spain, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific- China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Asian Countries, Rest of APAC South America- Brazil Middle East and Africa.

Oat Milk Market Segmentation

by Raw Material

Plant Based

Animal Based

by Distribution

Supermarket &

Hypermarket

Grocery Store

Online Retail

Others

by Packaging

Cartons

Bottle

Others

by Product

Plain

Flavored

by Source

Organic

Conventional

by End-User

Food and Beverage

Household

Food-service Industry

Oat Milk Market Key Players

1. Oatly AB (Sweden)

2. Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC (USA)

3. Danone SA (France)

4. Pureharvest (Australia)

5. Happy Planet Foods Inc. (Canada)

6. Califia Farms LP (USA)

7. Rude Health (UK)

8. Alpro (Belgium)

9. Plenish Cleanse (UK)

10.Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC (USA)

11.Minor Figures (UK)

12.Planet Oat (USA)

13.Forager Project (USA)

14.Quaker Oats Company (USA)

15.Vitasoy (Hong Kong)

16.Rise Brewing Co. (USA)

17.Dream Plant Based (USA)

18.Earth’s Own Food Company Inc. (Canada)

19.Thrive Market (USA)

20.Fazer Group (Finland)

21.Glebe Farm Foods (UK)

22.HappyCow (USA)

23.Isola Bio (Italy)

24.Lyrical Foods, Inc. (USA)

25.Nutriops S.L. (Spain)

Key Questions answered in the Oat Milk Market Report are:

What will be the CAGR of the Oat Milk market during the forecast period?

What was the Oat Milk market size in 2022?

What is the expected Oat Milk market size by 2029?

Which segment of the Oat Milk market held the largest share of the global market in 2022?

What trends are expected to generate additional revenue for the Oat Milk market?

What are the opportunities for the Oat Milk Market?

What factors are driving the Oat Milk market growth?

Which company held the largest share in the Oat Milk market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by segments with their sub-segments and region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

