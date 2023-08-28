Ovarian Cancer Market Report 2023: Growth Analysis, Size, Share And Forecast Report By 2028

Industry Overview of Ovarian Cancer Market

Ovarian cancer is characterized by the uncontrolled growth and multiplication of abnormal cells in the ovary or outer tissue lining of fallopian tubes, resulting from mutagenic changes in the DNA. Currently, a wide array of diagnoses and drugs, including antirheumatics, antineoplastics, PARP, mitotic, and VEGF or VEGFR inhibitors, etc., are employed in the treatment of this condition. In addition to this, it also involves a combination of surgical procedures, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, radiation therapy, and targeted therapies aimed at eliminating cancer cells and alleviating symptoms. Medical practitioners consider various factors, such as tumor spread, overall health status, and the size and type of ovarian cancer, while determining the appropriate therapeutics to administer.

How Big Is the Ovarian Cancer Market

The global ovarian cancer market size reached US$ 1.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.56% during 2023-2028.

Ovarian Cancer Market Trends and Drivers:

The ovarian cancer market is primarily driven by the increasing occurrence of epithelial, stromal, and germ-cell ovarian cancer, particularly among the female geriatric population. Furthermore, the growing demand for effective therapeutic drugs, including bevacizumab and pazopanib, is stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of combination therapies in the healthcare sector to enhance treatment efficacy and prevent drug resistance is also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the expiration of patents for branded medications has prompted government bodies and pharmaceutical companies to introduce novel recombinant drugs, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are further launching favorable initiatives to raise awareness among consumers towards ovarian cancer symptoms, treatments, and the benefits of early diagnosis, thereby propelling the market growth. Additionally, strategic collaborations among key market players and continuous R&D activities to develop efficient therapeutic interventions are expected to fuel the ovarian cancer market over the forecasted period.

Top Key Players covered in this report are: AbbVie Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GSK plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Lupin Limited, Pfizer Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The report segmented the market based on region, treatment and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

Epithelial Ovarian Cancer

Germ Cell Ovarian Cancer

Stromal Cell Ovarian Cancer

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Surgery

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Homecare

Speciality Centre

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

