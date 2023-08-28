Painting Tapes Market Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2023-2029 | 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corp, Beiersdorf (Tesa), Shurtape Technologies, Berry Global

“

Global Painting Tapes Market

Painting Tapes is a type of pressure-sensitive tape made of a thin and easy-to-tear paper, and an easily released pressure-sensitive adhesive. It is available in a variety of widths. It is used in painting, to mask off areas that should not be painted. The adhesive is the key element to its usefulness, as it allows the tape to be easily removed without leaving residue or damaging the surface to which it is applied. The tape is available in several strengths, rated on a 1–100 scale based on the strength of the adhesive. Most painting operations will require a tape in the 50 range. Household masking tape is made of an even weaker paper and lower-grade adhesive.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Painting Tapes market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3053 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 4313.3 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2023-2029. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Foam accounting for % of the Painting Tapes global market in 2022, is projected to value US$ million by 2029, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. While Automotive segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

is the largest Painting Tapes market with about 38% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 27% market share.

The key players are 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corp, Beiersdorf (Tesa), Shurtape Technologies, Berry Global, Intertape Polymer Group, Scapa Group PLC, Saint-Gobain, Bolex, Advance Tapes etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 26% market share.

3M Company, Nitto Denko Corp, Beiersdorf (Tesa), Shurtape Technologies, Berry Global, Intertape Polymer Group, Scapa Group PLC, Saint-Gobain, Bolex, Advance Tapes

This report provides a detailed and analytical look at the various companies that are working to achieve a high market share in the global Painting Tapes market. Data is provided for the top and fastest-growing segments. This report implements a balanced mix of primary and secondary research methodologies for analysis. Markets are categorized according to key criteria. To this end, the report includes a section dedicated to the company profile. This report will help you identify your needs, discover problem areas, discover better opportunities, and help all your organization’s primary leadership processes. You can ensure the performance of your public relations efforts and monitor customer objections to stay one step ahead and limit losses.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Painting Tapes market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Painting Tapes market.

The cost analysis of the Global Painting Tapes Market has been performed while keeping in view manufacturing expenses, labor cost, and raw materials and their market concentration rate, suppliers, and price trend. Other factors such as Supply chain, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategy have been assessed to provide a complete and in-depth view of the market. Buyers of the report will also be exposed to a study on market positioning with factors such as target client, brand strategy, and price strategy taken into consideration.

Global Painting Tapes market segmentation:

Market Segmentation: By Type

Foam

Paper

Plastic

Others

Market Segmentation: By Application

Automotive

Building and Construction

General Industrial

Aerospace

Others

