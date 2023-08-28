Personal Lubricant Market Size 2023: Growth, Share, Trends And Report Statistics By 2028

Industry Overview of Personal Lubricant Market

Personal lubricant represents specialized lubes, liquids, and gels that are applied on private parts, including the vagina, anus, and penis, of individuals to reduce pain and friction during masturbation and sexual intercourse, providing a pleasurable experience. It is made from the combination of numerous ingredients, such as glycerin, purified or deionized water, vinyl dimethicone, polyethylene glycol, hydroxyethyl cellulose, and carboxymethyl cellulose. Presently, personal lubricant is commercially available in water-, silicone-, oil-, and hybrid-based product types. As a result, it is used to enhance arousal and allow deeper penetration.

How Big is the Personal Lubricant Market?

The global personal lubricant market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2023-2028.

Don’t Miss Out: Secure Your Competitive Edge by Downloading a Sample Report Copy Today: https://www.imarcgroup.com/personal-lubricant-market/requestsample

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The elevating need for several personal care products and the growing prevalence of vaginal dryness and erectile dysfunction are catalyzing the adoption of these specialized liquids as a practical substitute to improve the sexual experience, which is among the key factors driving the personal lubricant market. Moreover, the rising utilization of water-based personal lubes, on account of their gel-like structure, proven efficiency, easy-to-clean formula, and higher compatibility with condoms and sex toys, is also stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of premium medicated lubricants in various types and flavors, including k-y jelly and Replens, and their availability across online and offline drug and grocery stores is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing usage of such products to help deal with excess dryness and vaginal tears that might cause sexually transmitted infections (STIs) is further propelling the global market. Apart from this, the launch of favorable initiatives undertaken by government bodies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to offer proper sex education is anticipated to fuel the personal lubricant market over the forecasted period.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Water-based

Silicone-based

Oil-based

Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

E-Commerce

Drug Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

BioFilm IP LLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Cupid Limited, Karex Berhad, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd, Lovehoney Group Limited, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sliquid LLC, The Yes Yes Company Ltd. and Trigg Laboratories Inc.

Just Released: Our Latest Market Research Report is Now Available. Explore the Table of Contents (TOC) & List of Figures to Gain Insights into the Industry: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6547&flag=C

Related Posts:

https://likefm.org/blog/chemical-packaging-market-size-growth-repport-analysis-and-forecast-2023-2028

https://club.vexanium.com/post/imarc-group-a-leading-market-research-company-has-recently-releases-report—64e5d55a2123e753193b974a

https://ai.ceo/read-blog/76561_vegetable-seed-market-research-strategies-by-key-drivers-2023-to-2028.html

https://kyourc.com/read-blog/128013_vegetable-seed-market-future-scope-with-market-emerging-opportunities-2023-2028.html

https://club.vexanium.com/post/imarc-group-a-leading-market-research-company-has-recently-releases-report—64e5d7e200b83f28ae8a54f9

https://ai.ceo/read-blog/76573_vegan-supplements-market-size-2023-global-share-industry-and-report-analysis-by.html

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800