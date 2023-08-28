Pharmacy Automation Market Trends, Size, Future Plans, Revenue and Forecast 2029

Pharmacy Automation Market size was valued at USD 6.39 Bn. in 2022 and the total Pharmacy Automation revenue is expected to grow by 8.5 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 9.92 Bn.

Global Pharmacy Automation Market overview

As per market research, the total Pharmacy Automation Market is expected to grow at a high rate. The report includes the growth drivers, major restraints, upcoming challenges and prevailing opportunities in the global Pharmacy Automation market. The region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the dynamics and Pharmacy Automation market size has been provided in the report.

Pharmacy Automation Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The research examines the most significant trends within the Pharmacy Automation market and their potential impacts on new business investments and industry growth. Market trends influence various factors like new technologies, regulations, government investments, emerging applications, international market entry, and other industry dynamics. This study presents a comprehensive analysis of these trends to assist clients in formulating strategies to enhance their presence in the Pharmacy Automation market.

Maximize Market Research delivers exclusive key statistics, facts, insights, trends, and a competitive landscape overview within this specialized field. The current state of the Pharmacy Automation market is thoroughly analyzed, and projections are made up to 2029. The study is expected to encompass company profiles, covering aspects such as capacity, production, pricing, costs, revenue, and contact details for global leading Pharmacy Automation market manufacturers.

Pharmacy Automation Market Regional Insights

The report includes a detailed analysis of all the regions and their countries mentioned below:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Pharmacy Automation Market Segmentation

by Product

• Medication Dispensing Systems

o Robots/Robotic Automated Dispensing Systems

o Carousels

o Automated Dispensing Cabinets

• Packaging And Labeling Systems

• Storage And Retrieval Systems

• Automated Medication Compounding Systems

• Tabletop Tablet Counters

Based on the product, The industry was dominated by the pharmaceutical dispensing system sector in 2022, which accounted for more than 24.5% of worldwide sales. The large share can be ascribed to the systems’ increased safety and precision in medicine dispensing, which has led to fewer cases of patients receiving the wrong medications. Additionally, it helps with efficient inventory management and lowers expenses by controlling storage. Patients are given the incorrect prescriptions, which not only puts their health in peril but also has serious financial ramifications. A study that was recently published in StatPearls estimates that drug errors cause over 9,000 fatalities annually and cost more than USD 40 billion in patient management each year.

by End-use

• Retail Pharmacy

• Inpatient Pharmacies

• Outpatient Pharmacies

• Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations and Mail-Order Pharmacies

According to the end-use, Based on end users, the industry has been further split into hospital and retail pharmacies. The end-use segment of the worldwide industry with the biggest proportion belonged to retail pharmacies. The segment has a 53.4% market share in 2022. This is a result of an increase in retail pharmacies across a number of nations. On several levels, automation in retail pharmacies is revolutionising cost reduction. The OECD library reports that pharmacies have become more prevalent in all OECD nations. From 2000 to 2019, Japan has the highest density due to greater government efforts.

Pharmacy Automation Market Key Players include:

• Amerisource Bergen Corp.

• Accu Chart Plus Healthcare Systems, Inc.

• Omnicell, Inc.

• McKesson Co.

• Pearson Medical Technologies LLC

• Baxter International, Inc.

• Talyst LLC

• ScriptPro LLC

• Becton Dickinson & Company

• Medacist

• Kirby Lester

• Cerner Corp.

• iA

• ARxIUM

• TouchPoint Medical

• Deenova SRL

• Parata Systems

• Swisslog Healthcare

• Yuyama

• Capsa Healthcare

Key Questions answered in the Pharmacy Automation Market Report are:

What is Pharmacy Automation?

What is the expected CAGR of the Pharmacy Automation market during the forecast period?

What is the expected Pharmacy Automation market size by 2029?

What factors are affecting the Pharmacy Automation market growth?

Which region held the largest share of the global Pharmacy Automation market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Pharmacy Automation?

Who are the leading players in Pharmacy Automation Market?

Key Offerings:

A detailed Analysis of the Market Overview

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Route of administration, Application, Facility of use and Region and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

