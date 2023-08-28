Photo Paper Market Scope and overview, To Develop with Increased Global Emphasis on Industrialization 2029 | Fujifilm, Kodak, Canon, China Lucky Group, HP

“

Global Photo Paper Market

Photo paper, also known as photo paper, high-gloss photo paper, is a material used in the traditional printing industry, which is used to rinse the photo of a material. Then photo paper is applied to the inkjet industry. Photo paper can be divided into silver halide photographic paper and inkjet photographic paper.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Photo Paper market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1351.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1747.9 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2023-2029. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Silver Halide Photographic Paper accounting for % of the Photo Paper global market in 2022, is projected to value US$ million by 2029, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. While Civil Field segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Europe is the largest Photo Paper market with about 30% market share. USA is follower, accounting for about 25% market share.

The key players are Fujifilm, Kodak, Canon, China Lucky Group, HP, Epson, HYMN, Shantou Xinxie, Brother, Fantac, Ilford, Polaroid, Hahnemühle, FOMA BOHEMIA, ADOX etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 64% market share.

Global Photo Paper market segmentation:

Market Segmentation: By Type

Silver Halide Photographic Paper

Inkjet Photographic Paper

Market Segmentation: By Application

Civil Field

Professional Field

Table of Contents

Global Photo Paper Market Research Report 2023-2030

Chapter 1 Photo Paper Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Photo Paper Market Forecast

