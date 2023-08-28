Plant-Based Protein Market Harnessing the Power of Ethnography for Understanding Consumer Decision-Making

The most recent analysis from Report Ocean, titled “Exploration of Plant-Based Protein Market Trends and Projections from 2023 to 2031,” highlights a robust surge in the industry with promising prospects for both investors and stakeholders. The comprehensive report provides an intricate assessment of the market, encompassing a wide array of factors influencing its growth trajectory.

Recent scrutiny of the “ Plant-Based Protein Market” is encapsulated in an astute market research dossier, segmenting it based on geographical Regions, Countries, Companies, and various other pertinent Segments. The landscape is currently being shaped by prominent Key Players who have adeptly employed diverse strategies to bolster their market presence and augment their market share globally. This report stands as an invaluable reservoir of insights for stakeholders and other entities operating within the market, poised to offer a competitive edge to fulfill their business requisites.

The global plant-based protein market size was US$ 5.9 billion in 2021. The global plant-based protein market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The fact that protein is highly essential for our bodies’ development, maintenance, and repair is primarily driving the growth of the global plant-based protein market. Moreover, plant-based protein is derived from pulses, tofu, seitan, nuts, soya, beans, some grains, etc., which will also benefit the plant-based protein market during the study period.

Plant-based meat substitutes have been described as nutritious protein sources that offer several health benefits when compared to meat. Furthermore, there is a growing emphasis on reducing meat product consumption as a result of the high cost and limited supply of animal proteins in many countries. Thus, all of these factors will drive the demand for plant-based protein in the coming years.

The rising demand for plant-based protein from a variety of end-user industries is a major factor driving market growth. Plant-based proteins are extremely important on a global scale, and there is considerable interest in their ability to meet the increasing demand for protein from non-meat sources. Moreover, innovations like plant-based meat substitutes that look and taste like real meat will also contribute to the growth of the global plant-based protein market during the forecast period.

On the contrary, rising cases of health consequences and allergies associated with the consumption of plant-based protein may limit the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global plant-based protein market has witnessed potential growth opportunities in the last two years due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Health consciousness among people increased due to the wake of the pandemic. Moreover, protein intake became necessary to fight the virus, which led to a rise in the demand for plant-based protein.

Regional Analysis

The global plant-based protein market is forecast to experience the highest growth rate in North America, owing to the rising awareness about the necessity of protein in the body. Furthermore, the demand for plant protein rapidly increasing because of changing lifestyles, improper diet habits, and increased R&D to produce new types of plant-protein products. Thus, it will fuel the demand for plant-based protein in the coming years. The market may also witness potential growth opportunities due to the surging demand for processed and low-cholesterol foods.

The Asia-Pacific plant-based protein market is forecast to witness several growth opportunities due to the large population of the region. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of diseases associated with protein deficiency will also contribute to the growth of this regional market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

 Glanbia

 Puris

 Cosucra Group

 Batory Foods

 DSM

 ADM

 DuPont

 Kerry Group

 Cargill

 Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global plant-based protein market segmentation focuses on Form, Source, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Form

 Dry

 Liquid

By Source

 Soy

 Wheat

 Pea

 Other

By Distribution Channel

 Convenience stores

 Pharmacies

 Hypermarkets & supermarkets

 E-commerce platforms

 Other

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2017, 2020

Base year  2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

