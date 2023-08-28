Plant Extracts Market Power of Neuromarketing Techniques for Measuring Subconscious Responses

The most recent analysis from Report Ocean, titled “Exploration of Plant Extracts Market Trends and Projections from 2023 to 2031,” highlights a robust surge in the industry with promising prospects for both investors and stakeholders. The comprehensive report provides an intricate assessment of the market, encompassing a wide array of factors influencing its growth trajectory.

Recent scrutiny of the “ Plant Extracts Market” is encapsulated in an astute market research dossier, segmenting it based on geographical Regions, Countries, Companies, and various other pertinent Segments. The landscape is currently being shaped by prominent Key Players who have adeptly employed diverse strategies to bolster their market presence and augment their market share globally. This report stands as an invaluable reservoir of insights for stakeholders and other entities operating within the market, poised to offer a competitive edge to fulfill their business requisites.

The global plant extracts market size was US$ 30.9 billion in 2021. The global plant extracts market is forecast to grow to US$ 69.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Plants extracts are widely recognized for their healing capacity. Thus, they are widely used in medical applications. Further, various exotic plants find applications in aromatic treatments.

Factors Influencing the Market

Rising demand for aroma therapies and the increasing prevalence of diseases will fuel the growth of the global plant extracts market. Further, rising awareness about the negative impacts of artificial chemicals will fuel the demand for natural treatments in the coming years. As a result, it will boost the growth of the global plant extracts market during the forecast period.

Plant extracts are widely used as natural flavouring agents, sweeteners, and preservatives in the goods & beverage industry. This sector is gaining wide traction due to changing consumer habits. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global plant extracts market during the study period.

Growing R&D activities to prompt the use of natural products, combined with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) bans on the use of synthetic colouring, will benefit the global plant extracts market during the study period.

Plant extracts also find a wide range of applications in the healthcare sector due to their outstanding therapeutic capabilities. However, the high cost associated with plant extracts may limit the growth of the overall market.

Regional Analysis

Europe is forecast to dominate the plant extracts market due to rising awareness about the benefits of herbal remedies. In addition, the rapidly growing cosmetics and personal care sector in the region will contribute to the growth of the plant extracts market. Further, the rising medical industry in the region will also escalate the growth of the global plant extract market during the study period.

The Asia-Pacific plant extracts market will also register a significant growth rate due to the rising demand for plant-based products in the region. In addition to that, increasing demand for natural plant-based cosmetic products will also contribute to the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The medical industry witnessed substantial growth due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Moreover, demand for natural plant-based remedies increased across various countries, which significantly contributed to the growth of the global plant extract market. Further, according to guidelines introduced by WHO, it was essential to consume immunity-boosting food products. As a result, it has been opportunistic for the plant extract market.

Competitors in the Market

 JiaHerb

 Schwabe

 Provital Group

 Naturex

 Ipsen

 Bioforce

 Chenguang Biotech

 Euromed

 Avoca (Pharahchem)

 Sabinsa

 Tsumura&Co

 Rainbow

 Comba Group

 BGG

 Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global plant extracts market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, sources, and Region.

By Type

 Phytomedicines & herbal extracts

 Essential oils

 Spices

 Flavors & fragrances

By Application

 Pharmaceutical & dietary supplements

 Food & beverage

 Cosmetics

 Others

By Sources

 Fruits, flowers, and bulbs

 Leaves

 Barks & stems

 Rhizomes & roots

 Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2017, 2020

Base year  2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Market in This Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

