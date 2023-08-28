Precision Viticulture Market Importance of Competitive Intelligence Understanding Your Industry and Competitors

The most recent analysis from Report Ocean, titled “Exploration of Precision Viticulture Market Trends and Projections from 2023 to 2031,” highlights a robust surge in the industry with promising prospects for both investors and stakeholders. The comprehensive report provides an intricate assessment of the market, encompassing a wide array of factors influencing its growth trajectory.

Recent scrutiny of the “ Precision Viticulture Market” is encapsulated in an astute market research dossier, segmenting it based on geographical Regions, Countries, Companies, and various other pertinent Segments. The landscape is currently being shaped by prominent Key Players who have adeptly employed diverse strategies to bolster their market presence and augment their market share globally. This report stands as an invaluable reservoir of insights for stakeholders and other entities operating within the market, poised to offer a competitive edge to fulfill their business requisites.

The global precision viticulture market size was US$ 1.1 billion in 2021. The global precision viticulture market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Precision viticulture primarily focuses on increasing the production of the wine-growing region by allowing better monitoring and control. Precision wine-growing involves the use of cutting-edge equipment and systems such as drones, application controls, guides, and driverless tractors, which are highly required to improve grape productivity and yield quality. Thus, such advancements are expected to have a high scope of growth in the coming years.

Technology penetration, such as VRT and guidance, benefit the farmers in several ways. Field monitoring allows farmers to take appropriate measures to reduce waste or crop failure. Because grape quality is important to winemakers, they tend to use advanced technology to thoroughly monitor grapes grown. Thus, such factors will boost the growth of the market.

The rising demand for wine and different flavors will benefit the precision viticulture market during the study period. In addition to that, rapidly growing exhaustion of natural resources and environmental deterioration are major challenges associated with cultivation. Further, growing environmental concerns will emphasize more on the adoption of sustainable viticulture practices, which will escalate the growth of the precision viticulture market during the forecast period.

Precision viticulture requires technical knowledge. Lack of knowledge among workforce may limit the growth of the precision viticulture market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, precision viticulture practices drastically declined due to the reduction in the demand from end-users. Moreover, manufacturing disruptions and import-export bans impeded the demand for precision viticulture.

Regional Analysis

Europe is forecast to hold the highest market share in the global precision viticulture market, followed by Asia-Pacific. Countries such as Spain, France, and Italy are expected to emerge as major contributors to regional development. They have a long history of developing working wineries and vast vineyards, and are pioneers in the production of wine grapes.

Competitors in the Market

 John Deere

 Trimble

 Topcon

 Deveron UAS

 TeeJet Technologies

 Groupe ICV

 TracMap

 QuantisLabs

 Terranis

 Ateknea Solutions

 AHA Viticulture

 AG Leader Technology

 Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global precision viticulture market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, Product, and Region.

Based on Technology

 Guidance systems

o Global positioning system (GPS)

o Geographic information system (GIS)

 Remote sensing

o Handheld

o Satellite sensing

 Variable-rate technology

Based on Application

 Yield monitoring

o On-farm

o Off-farm

 Field mapping

o Boundary mapping

o Drainage mapping

 Crop scouting

 Weather tracking & forecasting

 Irrigation management

 Inventory management

 Farm labor management

 Financial management

 Others (demand forecasting, customer management, and profit center analysis)

Based on Product/Service

 Hardware

o Automation & control systems

o Sensing & monitoring devices

 Software

o Local/Web-based

o Cloud-based

 Services

o System integration and consulting

o Managed services

? Farm operation services

? Data services

? Analytics services

o Connectivity services

o Assisted professional services

? Supply chain professional services

? Climate information services

? Others (financial management and inventory management services)

o Maintenance & support

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2017, 2020

Base year  2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Market in This Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

