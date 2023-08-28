Predictive Analytics Market to See Competition Rise | Alteryx, AgilOne, Angoss Software

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Predictive Analytics market to witness a CAGR of 21.7% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Predictive Analytics Market Breakdown by Application (Retail and eCommerce, Manufacturing, Government and defense, Healthcare and life sciences, Energy and utilities, Telecommunication and IT, Transportation and logistics, BFSI, Others) by Type (Financial Analytics, Risk Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Sales Analytics, Web & Social Media Analytics, Network Analytics) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Predictive Analytics market size is estimated to increase by USD 28.13 Billion at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 7.32 Billion.

Predictive analytics is the use of statistical algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze historical data and make predictions about future events or behaviors. It involves collecting and analyzing large amounts of data to identify patterns, trends, and relationships that can be used to forecast future outcomes.

Predictive Analytics market – Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the Financial Analytics segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the Robust Demand for Advanced Forecasting and Analytics to Predict Upcoming Outcomes.

Predictive Analytics market – Competition Analysis

The global Predictive Analytics market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Alteryx Inc. (United States), AgilOne (United States), Angoss Software Corporation (Canada), Domino Data Lab (United States), Dataiku (United States), Exago, Inc. (United States), Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) (United States), GoodData Corporation (United States), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (United States), Information Builders (United States).

Predictive Analytics market – Geographical Outlook

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Predictive Analytics market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in North America is driven by Escalating Demand for IoT Enabled Predictive Analytics Tools.

What key data is demonstrated in this Predictive Analytics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Predictive Analytics market between 2023 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size of the Predictive Analytics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle Eastand Africa; further broken down by major country within region.

Thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Predictive Analytics market players



Some Extracts from Table of Content

– Overview of Predictive Analytics Market

– Market dynamics

Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges

– Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry

– Predictive Analytics Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)

– Predictive Analytics Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)

– Predictive Analytics Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)

– Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)

– Predictive Analytics Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)

– Competitive Situation and Trends

– Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)

– Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution

– Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category

– Predictive Analytics Cost Analysis

– Marketing Strategy Analysis

– Research Conclusions

